Five video games to help de-stress after midterms

Midterms can be a stressful time for any student. As midterms come to a completion, the burnout begins and suddenly you’re no longer in the mood to leave your house or dorm. here are five video games that can help you de-stress this semester. This complete list includes not only mobile videogames but also PC and MAC videogames for everyone to enjoy!

Club Penguin (Mobile)

Club Penguin is a fun interactive game where you can create your penguin, cruise throughout different worlds, and meet other penguin players! There are also tons of mini-games that you can enjoy, customize your character, and explore the online world!

Sims 4 (PC or MAC)

Sims 4 has always been my ultimate favorite game of mine to play after exams. In Sims 4, you can create any life you dream of. You can either create one player or you can create an entire family. Different expansion packs allow you to play in different worlds or different realities, such as being the rental owner of an apartment building to attending university, the possibilities with Sims 4 are endless.

Roblox (Mobile, PC, or MAC)

Roblox is similar to Minecraft, Roblox is a virtual multiplayer world where you can either join another player’s creation or you can create your own video game. Roblox has multiple different themes of games from horror games to roleplay games to even stimulation and survival games. You can also customize your character and meet other players who enjoy similar games to you!

Animal Crossing (Nintendo Switch)

In the video game Animal Crossing, each player is a human who lives in a small village that is filled with various animals and can do activities such as fishing, incest catching, and fossil hunting, animal crossing is supposed to help you experience relaxation and escape.

Fran Bow (Mobile)

The mobile game Fran Bow is a horror game, this game depicts the tale of a young girl who is forced to explore her psychological trauma and the reality of death and the natural world. This is a great survival game and a game that teaches you how to live.

Now that you have a better idea of the types of games that can help you distress this semester, don’t forget to log on and try one of these video games out! Video games are a great way to meet other people while also entertaining your brain.