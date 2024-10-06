Underrated Beauty Brands I Swear By As A Makeup Artist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world that moves as swiftly as beauty, some brands seem to always be part of the conversation, especially in the TikTok age, but others, while historically iconic, seem to slip into the cracks. While they may not be trending on your TikTok for the you page, these brands have been creating high quality and reliable products for years. These are five slept-on brands to incorporate into your routine.

While not particularly trendy on social media and with a historical reputation for being perfect for matte while the present trend being glowy skin, MAC has recently produced some high quality luminous and glowy lines alongside its iconic bold colors. Their matte and silky lipsticks such as Ruby Woo, and reliable Studio Fix Fluid have been movie studio staples for decades and are some of the chief products used at NYC Fashion Week. Most important, MAC has had a dedication to social justice and inclusivity since its very inception in the ‘80s, with over half a billion dollars being raised for charities dedicated to environmental clean up, LGBTQ rights, and HIV aid. For those who love bright colors and social justice, MAC is the way to go.



Trailblazing in the laboratory tested dermatological skin care ages before it was the trend. Known for hypoallergenic and fragrance free formulas, Clinique offers makeup as well. Each item is scientifically tested and formulated to improve the skin. Even Better Foundation and Cheek Pop Blush are flawless at combining skincare with coverage, making them lovely gems. While they do not have the most stylish packaging or marketing, Clinique’s emphasis on healthy skin through a combination of makeup and skincare is perfect for those who prefer products that do double duty. While testing out their products, make sure also to test out their long lasting and fresh perfumes Clinique is also known for its collaborations with the Trevor project and Breast Cancer Research Fund.



For fans of the clean girl aesthetic, Milk is the way to go, with emphasis on multi use products. Their minimalist packaging and innovative formulas are great for travel and are very easy to use. Whether it’s voluminous Kush Mascara or the ultra strong Hydro Grip Primer that combines setting spray with skin prep, you will always get cruelty free vegan high performing products that are cruelty free. Milk is also very dedicated to racial equality and has been donating to BLM and NAACP for the past four years.

Kosas is great for enhancing your natural beauty without having to sacrifice the health of your skin. With an emphasis on glow, Kosas is a laid back way to improve your skin’s health while looking great doing it. Kosas is great for those who want to dive into skin care makeup but are not ready to jump into high end luxury. The Revealer Concealer provides a creamy medium coverage that uses caffeine and peptides to hydrate and brighten. Tinted Face Oil is lightweight and breathable while evening out the skin tone with a dewy finish.



Lancôme is not the most budget friendly brand in the world, but their skincare is with every dime and penny. Lancôme is often associated with luxury makeup, but its skincare offerings are just as noteworthy. The Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum is a standout, helping to hydrate and brighten skin for a youthful glow. While they’re known for their long-lasting Hypnôse Mascara and L’Absolu Rouge Lipsticks, Lancôme’s skincare products are a hidden secret for those looking for high-quality, luxurious treatments. It’s a perfect blend of both beauty and skincare, ideal for those who want a little extra luxury in their routine. I find it’s perfect for treating yourself.

In the world of beauty and trends, only one thing remains consistent, that it is constantly shifting. However these brands are a reliable oasis in the chaos. By incorporating them into your routine, you will be using products of innovative quality while simultaneously participating in social justice causes.