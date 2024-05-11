Finals Are Over, Now How Can I Enjoy The Bay

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the last assignments are turned in, and you can finally delete the canvas and outlook app it starts to feel like summer. Then you realize, all you have done for the past two weeks is study and now you are emerging into a San Francisco summer where the average high is 67 degrees fahrenheit, so spoiler you won’t be tanning.

The city has a lot to offer in the summertime from musical festivals like Outside Lands to singing along to movies at Mission Dolores Park. There is something to do for everyone especially when there is a budget that needs to be considered.

Here are four things you should do this summer:

Sundown Cinema

Usually once a month from May to October this free movie going experience is a budget friendly way to explore the city and to see some of your favorite films. This summer there will be movies like Selena, Labyrinth, Barbie, The Princess and the Frog and more. Cozy up under a warm blanket, bring snacks and enjoy the glittering sunset on the bay with a fantastic movie.

Stern Grove Festival

Another free activity in the city is the Stern Grove Festival, a music festival that takes place in Stern Grove recreation. These are not bands that would be at big festivals like Outside Lands but if you are looking to experience some live music with your friends there are bands playing from June to August.

Ferry ride to Sausalito

Imagine, wind in your hair, puffer jacket on and a beautiful view of the golden gate bridge for only $7.75. Taking a ferry from San Francisco’s iconic Ferry Building to the little town of Sausalito is a wonderful day trip where you can have the best Fish & Chips this side of the pond and enjoy a scoop of delicious ice cream on your way home.

Ride the J Church Muni Line

If you want to have the best hop on hop off transit experience in San Francisco ride the J line of the muni. With breathtaking views this line goes through neighborhoods like Noe Valley, Excelsior, Glen Park, Castro, Downtown and more. Lined with cute coffee shops, parks, and stores this line is not a heavy commuter line and so enjoy the ride around the city on an underappreciated line.

San Francisco has a lot of variety when it comes to the experiences that can be had and so checking sites like eventbrite or asking around there is always something to do. This summer explore the niche neighborhood but just remember to bring a coat.