Don’t let the SF heat wave make you forget that fall is here. When the leaves start turning hues of red and orange, the nostalgia of past chilly seasons comes flooding back. Whether you spend those moments with friends, family, or on your own, make your days warmer with these five must-do activities.

Japanese tea garden

The Japanese Tea Garden has served the city of San Francisco since its opening in 1894. Stroll through the garden and take in the crisp air, filled with smells of fresh flowers and leaves. If it gets too chilly for you, take a break at the tea house. Indulge in a variety of teas, matcha, hot snacks, and sweet desserts, all while surrounded by tall trees and lively fall foliage.

sUNSET bonfire

Bundle up–Ocean Beach is awaiting. Although the wind picked up, it shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the scenery and sounds of crashing waves. Laughing with your friends under the orange skies, it’s the perfect opportunity to toast some marshmallows. If you’re enjoying a solo stroll, take this opportunity to journal or doodle. Even if it’s just for a night, I hope you can fully enjoy the moment and take this as a chance to “recharge”.

Bake

Pumpkin, spice, and everything nice. Enjoy a relaxing evening, and turn on some tunes for a night dedicated to making your favorite seasonal cookies. Personally, snickerdoodle cookies never fail to get me in the “fall mood”. There’s something about the cinnamon sugar that just makes me excited for the fall season. Try out my favorite snickerdoodle recipe here.

Paint & sip

Let your creative juices flow with a canvas and your favorite beverage by your side. Level it up by picking pumpkins out at your local pumpkin patch to paint on. If you find yourself stuck on themes, here are a few ideas to get you going: ghosts, black cats, or spooky jack-o-lanterns.

Seasonal bouquets

Floral arranging is the perfect opportunity to decorate your home for the fall. During the season, you can get your hands on flowers like sunflowers, chrysanthemums, and marigolds. These look lovely in a vase when they’re in full bloom. You can even find ‘Pumpkin Trees’ at Trader Joe’s–they’re actually eggplants, but look like mini pumpkins on branches. It’s a super cute way to decorate your home for the fall.