Even Twenty Years After It Opened, “Wicked” Still Knows How to Be Popular

Standing in the lobby of the Orpheum last Wednesday, I’m surrounded by amazed theater guests who just witnessed Lauren Samuels’ Elphaba belting out the final notes of “Defying Gravity”. I overhear conversations of excitement, anticipation, and people warning their friends they might just cry when we get to the end. It’s intermission during the evening performance of the national tour of “Wicked” and I am just as in-awe as everyone around me. I had never seen “Wicked” before and I know I’m late to the party, but I’m so glad I’m here now. Because, so far, it’s living up to the hype.

“Wicked” is one of Broadway’s most famous musicals of all time and it started right here in San Francisco. During May of 2003, the musical had its out-of-town tryout at the Curran Theater. It opened on Broadway in October 2003 and would go on to be nominated for ten Tony’s, winning three, including Best Actress for Idina Menzel as Elphaba. The show has now become the fourth-longest-running Broadway show of all time and celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last year. And now, we’re lucky enough to have the tour stopping back in San Francisco where it all began.

The “Wicked” national tour will be performing at the Orpheum Theater until October 13th so there’s still time to go see it — and you absolutely should! Austen Danielle Bohmer’s Glinda brings a wonderful charm and great humor that had the audience laughing all the way through. Lauren Samuels’ Elphaba is powerful and emotional, complementing Bohmer perfectly. That chemistry between the two leads is what pulled me in the most. The strong (and possibly sapphic) bond Elphaba and Glinda share is a string that runs through the entire show and intrigued me most as a first-timer, resulting in an emotional and bittersweet conclusion.

While that is what I enjoyed most about the show, the best thing about “Wicked” is that it has something for anyone who finds themself at the Orpheum. It presents themes of power, truth, and privilege that are incredibly relevant and left me thinking long after it was over, while also maintaining a sense of joy and humor so you’re guaranteed to have a good time. Clearly, as Glinda would say, the writers of “Wicked” know about popular because this perfect balance created a musical that has defied gravity and stayed in the spotlight for over 20 years!

So go and see “Wicked” at the Orpheum before it’s too late! But if you can’t make it, don’t forget the movie adaptation of the musical hits theaters this November!