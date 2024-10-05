Duo Halloween Costumes You NEED To Try This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun setting faster, leaves falling down, and cinnamon? Pumpkins? HALLOWEEN? With September coming to an end all us students can look forward to after midterms is dressing up and getting out there on Halloween. Here at SF State we love nothing more than getting into costume and hanging out with our classmates and, especially, our significant others. While we wait to go out we still have one more question to settle, what do we wear? Here are some costume recommendations that are sure to help you and your partner stand out from the crowd.

A Scooby Doo Duo!

With so many iconic characters none are a bad choice! Fred and Daphne, Daphne and Velma, Shaggy and Velma, even Fred and Velma. The world is your oyster!

Black Swan and White Swan

A classic display of baddie and baddie, cute and easy to put together on a budget. Simple, classy and just absolutely a great combination. Most costume stores will already have made costumes for this theme but putting it together with your own designs shouldn’t be an issue!

Charlie Brown and Snoopy

With the current rise in popularity this is a costume that you absolutely have to consider, great for any and all duos. Super simple and so very cute, you and your duo would not regret choosing!

Coraline and Wybie from Coraline

Coraline is a movie everyone has seen, but not many have put together as a costume!, Tthis outfit is sure to be a hit, also you may even already have some parts in your closet!

Gardener and flowers

Something cute, something demure, a simple but oh so cute costume for you and your significant other. One of those duo costumes you can dress up and down as much as you like for sure!

Scott Pilgrim and Romona Flowers

Maybe something dressy and edgy is more up your alley, I present to you a popular duo from a movie that resurfaced not too long ago. Layers, colors, distinctiveness, everything your heart could ever want from a costume.

Barbie and Barbie

I don’t know about you but I don’t think I have left Barbie Summer still, take a chance to break that pink out of your wardrobe and go as Barbie and Barbie with your best friend this halloween! Your pink deserves to live one more night!

While considering these costumes you may realize you still have some more shopping to do, so here are some costume stores we love in San Francisco. One Stop Party Shop in Noe Valley is great for wigs, accessories, general costume supplies you may need if you are putting something together yourself. If you need a full costume or just more specialized accessories, Haight Street Costumes is worth a trip. If time is limited or you are on a tight budget, Spirit Halloween is opening up again amazon will always be your best friend. Happy costume hunting!