Best Tips on How to Keep Motivated in Class From a Third Year Slowly Approaching Burnout 

We are halfway through the first semester yet it sometimes feels like we’re stuck in week one. Many of us balance both work, school, social activities, internships and much more throughout the semester. This can become tiring and fast. I personally feel it a little extra this semester as I’m looking for a new place to move into, and I’m changing my minor. The change in Minor has put a huge dent in my semester. I’m enrolled in multiple classes that won’t even apply to my degree. Many hours spent in my classes feels like a waste of time. I’ve really had to dive deep into creative ways to stay motivated, here are some of my best tips.

Romanticize Everything

Whether it’s putting on a cute outfit for class, making a fun coffee or matcha in the morning, or vlogging a class get ready with me, do something to make your day a little more lively. Having something to look forward to like a good morning drink or a cute dress to wear on campus can make you more eager to start the day and get to class. I’ve also tried to develop the mindset that this is my first time in college and I will only be this age in this experience once. Life moves fast, and attending college is a privilege and something to be grateful for. I try to romanticize my experience here because soon I won’t be in college. So take in that walk through campus, put on a cute outfit for class, and do whatever makes you a little more excited to step on campus.

Study With Friends

Another strategy that has been helping me stay consistent with classwork for my more uninteresting classes is doing my assignments with friends. I like to bring my computer over to my friends house and just slowly, but consistently get work done. With classes that don’t require much passion it’s helpful to keep company while completing these assignments so you don’t get lost in boredom. If you need to study, ask your classmates if they’d be interested in meeting outside of class. Studying alone is important for classes that require lots of attention. But for the classes you’re struggling to stay interested in, use whatever strategies help you complete assignments on time.

Reward Systems

Having something to look forward to each week is super important and always helps me stay more on top of my classes and work for the week. If you have plans with your friends, reservations at a fun restaurant, or a sweet treat waiting for you after you finish your assignments you’ll most likely be more eager to get it done. It’s important to implement discipline within your schedule but it’s also important that we reward ourselves for our hard work throughout the week!

School is hard work. Balancing everything in your life on top of school is a skill that is learned overtime. It’s okay if you feel like you’re burnt out or hopeless about the semester, I know I did and sometimes still do. I hope these tips can help bring a little more motivation into the semester. Remember, life is beautiful! Don’t let the stressful struggles in our lives take away from the fun and rewarding parts of college.