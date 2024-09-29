Best Hispanic-Owned Restaurants, According to SFSU Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Happy National Hispanic Heritage month! We’re celebrating this month by taking a look at the best Hispanic-owned restaurants in San Francisco. Some San Francisco State University students let us know where to visit and what makes them stand out in a crowd of thousands.

El Farolito Taqueria

2779 Mission St.

Sunday-Thursday 10 AM – 1:45 AM

Friday-Saturday 10 AM – 2:45 AM

After having a late night in town or a long study session, there’s no need to rely on mediocre fast food when El Farolito Taqueria is open. Located in the Mission District, El Farolito is a perfect place to enjoy their delicious food in the day or night. While it is a cash-only place, their efficient service pumps out fresh and tasty burritos. And if you’re not feeling up for a burrito, there’s also amazing quesadillas you can enjoy!

Elena’s Mexican Restaurant

255 W Portal Ave

Monday-Thursday 11:30 AM – 10 PM

Friday 11:30 AM – 11 PM

Saturday 10:30 AM – 11 PM

Sunday 10:30 AM – 10 PM

Elena’s is a beautifully decorated restaurant perfect for a dine-in option for lunch or dinners. From reading their website, everything here implements a “family’s love for Mexican food coupled with California-inspired elements and classical Mexican-American dishes” from the food to the ambiance. This restaurant includes a full bar and dining service perfect for group dinners to enjoy their delicious enchiladas.

La Taqueria

2889 Mission St.

Monday-Tuesday Closed

Wednesday-Saturday 11 AM – 8:45 PM

Sunday 11 AM – 7:45 PM

Featured in the SF Chronicle, this restaurant has been named one of the most famous taqueria in San Francisco. After 50 years of business, their excellent and hardworking employees put their heart and soul into every taco, burrito, and quesadilla they make. Even with their shorter menu, they are always filled with customers raving about their food.

Lucho’s

2675 Ocean Ave

Closed Monday

Tuesday-Sunday 8:30 AM – 1:45 PM.

If you’re feeling like grabbing brunch with some friends, head on down to Lucho’s. Lucho was raised loving the dishes his mom used to make, so he turned his dreams of cooking into a reality. Along with the delicious food he creates, this place provides excellent service by great employees and outdoor seating to enjoy brunch with your family and friends. One highly recommended item is the Cochinita Pibil.

Puerto Alegre

546 Valencia St.

Monday-Tuesday Closed

Wednesday-Thursday 4 PM – 8 PM

Friday 4 PM – 9 PM

Saturday 2 PM – 9 PM

Sunday 12 PM – 5 PM

Almost 50 years of serving food in the Mission District, this restaurant still remains as authentic as it was in 1970. This is a perfect place for a casual option with great staff taking care of your needs. This place is known for their amazing Pozole Verde and delicious Margaritas that you can enjoy in a home-y and warm environment.

Tacos Boys

2312 Market St.

Sunday-Tuesday 11 AM – 12 AM

Wednesday-Saturday 11 AM – 2 Am

Located in the heart of the vibrant Castro, Taco Boys provides a wide variety of items to enjoy that include tacos, burritos, desserts, and even vegetarian and vegan options. Some of their tasty dessert options include tres leches cake, tiramisu, different cheesecakes, and more. There is so much to enjoy while sitting inside or outside enjoying the lights and events in the Castro.

Tacos El Tucan

3600 16th St.

Monday Closed

Tuesday-Sunday 11 AM – 9 PM

Tacos El Tucan is another restaurant located in the Castro. It provides great service with food that does not skimp out on its servings. The ambiance in the building is vibrant and busy with different people always wanting something delicious here. The staff is very welcoming and friendly, as well. These Tijuana-style tacos are some of the best and deserve to be enjoyed by everyone, locals or visitors.

From a casual meal to a gourmet feast, these restaurants take pride showcasing the vibrant culinary work of Latin America. Time to treat yourself or bring your friends and family to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month at one of these amazing places.