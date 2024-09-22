The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Figuring out date night is no hassle when living in San Francisco. No matter if it’s the first or fifth date, the city offers tons of spots for casual, social, adventurous and romantic dates. I’ve been living in the city for the past three years and I’ve accumulated a long list of perfect places for a night out with my partner. San Francisco is a city full of good food, good views, and is definitely the best place to have date night.Let’s dive into some of the best spots to take a date in SF starting with the perfect restaurants. Along with my recommendations this list contains ideas from my fellow Her Campus Members and SFSU students.

Ozumo Sushi Bar

The city offers some of the best restaurants in the world, with also some of the most romantic ambiances. The vibe of a restaurant can truly set the tone for the date. If you’re going for somewhere more intimate, a place to talk quietly and sit close, I always recommend the Ozumo Sushi Bar on Steuart street near the Embarcadero. This restaurant takes reservations, and has some of the most pristine service I’ve ever had in San Francisco. The ambience is dark with lots of beautiful light fixtures near the bar, and filled with wooden tables and seats. Check out their instagram @ozumorerestaurants for menu updates. This is perfect for date night because it’s easy to find a table, great service and food, and is near the water. I always recommend a stroll near the pier after dinner.

Causwells

Located in the Marina, Causwells also has some of the best service I’ve had in the city and the food is absolutely insane. They have the perfect date night dessert, a banana bread grilled cheese with hot cocoa soup. This desert is new and adventurous for most. I think it’s a great experience to share with that special someone and the outdoor patio is warm and cozy, perfect for date night! Check out their instagram @causwells for more information on how to book a reservation.

Little Original Joes

Last on the list for an intimate date night is Little Original Joes, with two locations throughout the city. They serve italian food and have a relaxed but more fancier ambience. The food is incredible and they always have great music, and lighting. The location on Chestnut in the Marina district is the more elevated location, if you wanted a more laid back date the West Portal location is open for lunch serving slices of pizza, sandwiches, salads, and they have a huge collection of both desserts and wine. This is the perfect place to stop by before a picnic. Their istagram @littleoriginaljoes contains menu and wine updates along with information on how to book a reservation at the Chestnut location.

Spark Social

Continuing with the more casual date night spots, I also love Spark Social in Mission Bay. It’s a beautiful park with great views and great weather. The park is filled with food trucks offering all types of different food, dessert, and boos. I think this is a perfect casual date spot because it’s not super intimate but still leaves room for open conversation, and great experiences together. If you’re looking for a date night spot for after midterms, Spark Social will be having a Cider Fest event in November. This is a 21+ event that offers over 30+ hard ciders ranging from all different flavors. The event also has food trucks, live music, games and contests. Tickets range from about $20-$50, 50 dollars for unlimited pours. This is a super casual date idea and will offer lots of fun activities and beverages this upcoming fall season. For more details about the festival, check out their instagram.

Cal Academy of Sciences Golden Gate Park

If you’re willing to spend a little money, or have a special occasion coming up, one of my biggest SF recs is the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park. The park itself is another perfect date spot, but the science academy has so much to explore. It contains a conservatory of live butterflies, live animals, an exploratorium, and tons more activities. This makes a perfect date spot because it leaves room for adventure and more conversation. Tickets are about 40 dollars general admission, but the academy also offers Nightlife experience. This is a 21+ event and the tickets range from about 26-80 dollars. The more expensive ticket offers VIP access and includes two free cocktails per ticket.

San Francisco Views

Lastly, if you’re on a budget and you and your significant other just wanna get out of the house and enjoy each other’s company, San Francisco has some of the best views in the world, perfect for late night date spots. My top favorite spot is Tank ill next to Twin Peaks. This is a gorgeous view of the city and the Golden Gate Bridge. It’s not as windy as Twin Peaks and has a grass area as well. I also love Wave Organ Exploratorium. This is a small section filled with cement architecture that highlights the crash of the waves. This spot is beautiful and extremely peaceful. I recommend going early in the morning or late at night to avoid the crowds.

Either a casual or extravagant date night can never be boring living in San Francisco. There are so many places to discover and I hope this article gave you insight on a few new places. My biggest date night recommendation overall is to always try new things! Good or bad new experiences make memories and that’s always the best part about date night.