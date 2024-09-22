Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
It’s no doubt SF is a beautiful city with beautiful beaches. Whether you want to hang out with friends, find some time for yourself, or enjoy some gorgeous views- San Francisco has the perfect spots for all lovers of the ocean.

Baker Beach- A San Francisco classic. With a gorgeous view of the Golden Gate Bridge and Marin on the horizon, you won’t ever want to leave. There are many super fun events hosted at Baker beach. Keep a look-out for any events happening throughout the year. Located in the Presidio of San Francisco, it is a quick 40 minute bus ride away from campus.

Ocean Beach- Looking to go on a swim? The cool waters of Ocean beach will refresh you on a warm and sunny San Francisco day. Locally known as the best spot for swimming, surfing, sunset viewing and bonfires, Ocean beach is no doubt a popular spot among students at SFSU. It’s only about a 25 minute bus ride from campus, with gorgeous views of Lake Merced along the way. 

Fort Funston Beach- With 200 foot sandy hills surrounding the beach shore, Fort Funston is the ideal for hikers and sunset lovers alike. Multiple trails connecting and winding from Lake Merced ensure a constant stream of gorgeous views. The amount of cute dogs off-leash are a plus! Just a 20 minute bus ride away. If you’re looking for a nice stroll, it’s about a 35 minute walk.

Mile Rock Beach- Another Hiker favorite. Beautiful rock art decorates this little hidden cove. A winding stairway passing through nature makes for a refreshing and serene workout. Go on a sunny day for a picturesque view of San Francisco’s bay. Right at Land’s End- it is the furthest away from campus, with a 47 minute bus ride to arrive. You will have no problem stretching out your legs traversing the Land’s End trail towards the beach.

