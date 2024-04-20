The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days slowly get longer and the warmth of summer is right around the corner, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and exhausted. For that reason, it is important to take some time to decompress before we get into finals mode.

Being in California, we have the great advantage of being able to enjoy the outdoors without much threat of the elements intervening. Last March, our Her Campus chapter did a bonfire at Ocean Beach as a public event. Between taking photos, walking by the water, and making s’mores, it was a fun night for all. If you do something like this, bundle up, as it can get a bit chilly come nightfall!

There are also many places to hike both within and outside of San Francisco, which not only provides a chance to get some exercise, but some fantastic views of the Bay Area in the process. For those living on campus, the Lake Merced Loop is close by and offers a nice trail of around the lake. Alternatively, for the more adventurous, Sutro Towers is historic and worth the effort.

For music lovers, a concert or even small gig is always a great idea. Many smaller venues such as 1015 Folsom and others provide tickets for events that last an entire night for as little as $25. Depending on the artist and venue, you can snag tickets to see your favorites, or perhaps discover a new artist.

Speaking of art as a whole, few things are as fulfilling as being able to express oneself creatively. I recently had the privilege of being able to put up a small selection of my photography at a clinic in SoMa, and in a way, it has compelled me to get back into it, after putting that side of me on hold for a long time to focus on my other obligations. The experience made me realize that I was not feeling fulfilled, and much of that was due to me prioritizing work and school, and not allowing myself time to grow as an artist. For those looking for a bit of inspiration, local museums such as MOMA offer discounts to students, and there are also numerous small galleries along Geary as well as Powell street that are free entry. There are plenty of ways to still be able to enjoy the arts without needing to shell out too much money! Feeling like a coffee and thrifting? Haight and Ashbury has many affordable shops, and of course, for the vinyl lovers, Amoeba is a cult classic that will allow you to roam and browse endless records for hours on end.

Lastly, for those needing to just unwind and relax, you can’t go wrong with an at-home self care night. No sound bath? No problem! If that’s something up your alley, there are streams you can find on YouTube and TikTok, as well as numerous meditation guides.

Whatever it is that ignites a fire under you, it is imperative that you don’t neglect it for too long. In times when the redundancies of daily life makes us feel stagnant, the key is to remember what makes us feel alive.