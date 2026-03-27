Spring Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Bernardino chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Things I’ve been loving this spring

As someone who enjoys things very seasonally, I compiled a list of things I’ve been loving since the weather has gotten warmer.

1. Hawaiian Tropic Sunscreen

First and foremost, sunblock. Whether you’re just running errands or having a beach trip, the sun is hot, and protection is essential to protect your skin from the harsh UV rays. This sunscreen specifically is my favorite because it doesn’t feel too greasy or heavy on my skin, it smells amazing, and it has a fun little shimmer to it!

2. My Water bottle

(Or any water bottle you have and love)

I recently got an Owala after my old water bottle broke, and I’ve been loving it. I specifically have Owala Freesip Sway, and I really like it because it has a handle that makes it easy to carry around, and it is slim at the bottom so it fits perfectly in cup holders.

I love carrying my water bottle with me everywhere, but since the weather has gotten warmer, I have made it my goal to increase my water intake to help regulate my body temperature and stay hydrated during outside activities.

3. Wired Earbuds

I usually switch between my wired earbuds and my headphones, but since the weather has gotten hotter, I have been only using my wired earbuds or, on occasion, my wireless earbuds because I just find my over-the-ear headphones to be too much in the heat. I also think wired earbuds are such a fun accessory.

4. Otterpops or Popsicles

I have been loving having an otterpop or popsicle of some kind on my walk to class because it is so hot outside. It’s a fun way to get a sweet treat in before class while also cooling off.

5. Baby Bangs

Not that I don’t love baby/micro bangs year-round, because I definitely do, but they are even more crucial in the spring and summer seasons because it is just too hot to have them in my face. And no, not having bangs is not an option for me, I love them too much! So I make sure to keep up with trimming my bangs all throughout the hotter months. They also look so cute in messy beachy hair.

6. The book I’m currently reading

I try to read books pretty frequently, so the book I’m currently reading will change a few times throughout the season, but right now, I am reading Homesick For Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh. I have been spending a lot of time reading on my balcony or by the pool in the evenings. It helps me romanticize my life and get my reading goals in as someone who doesn’t love the heat but still wants to feel like I’m getting the most out of the nice weather.

7. Body glitter

I love body glitter. I think it is just so fun and pretty in the sun. I have been using a shimmery body oil for my skin and a glitter spray for my hair. I don’t love wearing makeup too much when it’s hot, it can just feel kind of heavy and sticky, so using body glitters has been a fun, low-effort replacement.

8. Summer Scents

And last, but not least, summer scents. As someone who is a vanilla-scented girl through and through, I still enjoy having a seasonal scent. I don’t love florals too much, so I struggled finding a scent for spring/summer, but I did recently discover the Strawberry Dream Eos Lotion, and I love it. So I’ve been pairing the Eos Strawberry Dream Lotion with the Strawberry Poundcake body spray from Bath and Body Works.

By having things I love seasonally, it helps me break up the year so things don’t feel too repetitive for me, and I don’t fall into the same cycles all year long. I am able to tie the things I love back to fun memories, and by having these things I know I’m already looking forward to, I don’t feed into overconsumption and trying out trends that might not be right for me. I am in no way encouraging people to go out and purchase any of these items, but hopefully shine a light on things you might already be enjoying and offer a new sense of appreciation. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to try new things, I urge everyone to be intentional when purchasing new things and take a second to consider why each purchase may or may not be right for you.