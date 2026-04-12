Learning How to Network (Without Feeling Like a Total Fraud)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Bernardino chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever heard the word networking and immediately wanted to curl into a ball…same. It can feel forced, uncomfortable, and oddly high-pressure – like every conversation is secretly a test that you didn’t study for. You start to wonder what you’re supposed to say, how you’re supposed to act, and whether everyone else somehow got their hands on a guidebook you missed.

The truth is, networking isn’t something you’re just good at or bad at. It’s something that you learn over time, through experience, trial and error, and yes – even through moments that very awkward or unclear. More importantly, it’s something that you get better at simply by doing, even when you don’t feel fully ready.

The Time I thought I Messed It Up

Recently, I went to a small event where I had the chance to briefly talk to someone that I really admired. It was one of those intimate settings where conversations feel more personal, which made it both exciting and a little intimidating. When I finally introduced myself, the conversation flowed naturally enough – nothing ground breaking, but also nothing obviously wrong. I’d like to think I know how to read people.

Then, almost suddenly, their friends came in, the energy shifted, and I felt myself fade into the background. It wasn’t anything dramatic or rude, but it was enough to make me question the entire interaction. I left feeling unsure, replaying every detail in my head and wondering if I had misread the moment or overstayed my welcome.

I kept asking myself: Was I awkward? Did I interrupt? Did they actually want to talk to me?

But after sitting with it for a while, I realized something important: nothing actually went wrong. The conversation happened, it was respectful, and I showed up as myself. The rest was just circumstance, and not failure.

Redefine What “Success” Looks Like

We tend to thinking networking success means making a flawless impression or walking away with something tangible, like a contact, an internship lead, or a follow on social media. That kind of thinking puts a lot of pressure on a single moment, making it feel like everything has to go perfectly to “count.”

In reality, success is much simpler and a lot more forgiving. If you showed up, started a conversation, and stayed present in the moment, you’ve already succeeded. Not every interaction is meant to lead to something bigger right away, and that’s okay. Some conversations are just practice, and practice is how confidence is built over time.

Let Conversations Be Imperfect

One of the biggest misconceptions about networking is that confident people never have awkward interactions. Almost everyone experiences those slightly off moments, pauses, awkward transitions, or conversations that don’t quite land the way you expected.

In my case, the shift in energy when other people joined the conversation made me feel like I had done something wrong, when it was just a natural change in the dynamic. Learning to accept that not every conversation will be smooth or meaningful takes a lot of pressure off. Awkward moments don’t define your ability to connect, they’re just part of being human and navigating social spaces in real time.

Learn to Exit Gracefully (and Early)

Another important lesson I took from that experience is that you don’t have to stay in a conversation until it becomes uncomfortable. A lot of the anxiety we feel afterward comes from lingering too long and then ruminating over how things ended.

Instead, it helps to recognize when a conversation is naturally winding down and give yourself permission to leave on a positive note. Saying something simple like, “It was really nice meeting you, I hope to see you around,” or “I’m going to mingle a bit, but glad we got to talk,” allows you to exit confidently. It keeps the interaction light and leaves you feeling more in control of the situation.

Focus on Connection, Not Performance

When networking starts to feel like a performance, everything becomes heavier. You become hyper-aware of your words, your tone, and how you’re being perceived, which makes you come across less natural than you actually are. It turns what should be a conversation into something that feels rehearsed and stressful.

Shifting your focus to connection instead of performance can completely change the experience. Instead of trying to impress, aim to be curious. Ask genuine questions, listen actively, and respond in a way that feels natural to you. People are much more drawn to authenticity than perfection, and real connections are built on shared moments, not polished lines.

Give Yourself Credit (Seriously)

After any networking experience, it’s easy to fixate on what felt off or what you wish you had said differently. Thinking like that can overshadow the fact that you did something that takes real courage, putting yourself out there in an unfamiliar or uncomfortable setting. Take a moment to recognize that. You showed up, you engaged, you tried, even if it didn’t feel perfect. Those small steps add up over time, building confidence and making future interactions less intimidating. Growth in networking isn’t always obvious in the moment, but it’s happening every time you choose to participate.

Final Thoughts

Networking isn’t about being the most confident, outgoing, or impressive in the room. It’s about being willing to step into spaces that feel uncertain and giving yourself permission to learn as you go. The awkward moments, the overthinking, and even the interactions that leave you questioning yourself are all apart of the process.

That conversation you keep replaying in your head isn’t proof that you failed, if anything it is proof that you are trying. The more you continue to show up, the more those moments start to feel normal, manageable, and eventually, even more enjoyable.