Cute Dates on a Budget: Affordable and Fun Date Ideas for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Bernardino chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in your “date era” and your “checking your bank account before you breathe” era at the same time is humbling. Just because you are on a budget doesn’t mean that your dates have to feel like it.

Whether it is a situationship, a long-term thing, or just you romanticizing your own life, here are some cute date ideas that will not leave you stressing about money after.

The Drive-In

Going to the drive-in can feel like you are starring in a coming-of-age movie. You get the film and the vibe at the same time. Sometimes you even get a double feature. I like going to Van Buren Driven-In located in Riverside.

Bring blankets, your favorite snacks, and maybe set up the back of your car if you are feeling a little extra. It is low pressure and perfect if you are not trying to sit across from someone making intense eye contact the whole time.

Market Night Adventures

Market nights are great. You do not need a plan. Just walk, talk, people watch, and maybe split a snack or two.

This is perfect for the early stages when you are still getting to know each other. There is always something to talk about, from random handmade jewelry to street performers to that overpriced lemonade you still kind of want. And if the vibe feels off, you can just keep walking.

Coffee and a Stroll

This one is underrated. Grab an iced matcha, find a cute area like downtown Redlands, a park, or even campus, and just walk.

These are always the dates where you end up talking about everything. Music taste, childhood memories, random thoughts you did not plan on sharing. It feels easy and natural, which is kind of the whole point.

Picnic But Make It Cute

Picnics prove that effort matters more than money.

You don’t have to get all fancy. A blanket, some homemade snacks, maybe fruit if you want to feel a little put together. Make a playlist and suddenly it feels like a whole moment.

Free Events and Local Shows

There is always something going on if you look for it. Open mics, local bands, campus events, random pop ups.

I love checking out the local music scene. Nothing bonds people faster than standing next to each other waiting for something to start. A plus is dates like these feel more personal and a little spontaneous.

A Night-In

Staying in does not have to mean you did not try.

Pick a theme. Movie night, cooking together, or even a game night. These are the dates where you can relax and connect without distractions.

Final Thoughts

You don’t need a huge budget to have a good date. The best ones are the ones where you feel comfortable, a little excited, and like you can actually be yourself.

It’s not about how much you spend. It is about the energy you bring and the effort you put in. And if you can laugh and enjoy the moment, that is already a good date.