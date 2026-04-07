Coachella 2026 Essentials: 5 Must-Haves Every Festival Girl Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Bernardino chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lexi Tokarski / Her Campus

Coachella is here, and whether you’re going for the music, the outfits, or the photo ops that will carry your spring semester, preparation is key. The desert doesn’t play around and neither should you.

Before you’re three hours deep into a crowd, questioning your life choices and your fit, here are five absolute must-haves to keep you glowing, hydrated and thriving all-weekend long.

A Good Sunscreen (Non-Negotiable)

Let’s start with the obvious: the sun is intense. We’re talking all-day exposure with very little shade. A solid sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) is your best friend. Bonus points if it’s lightweight and doesn’t mess with your makeup. Yes, you can have both protection and a good beat. My current fave is Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40.

A Poncho or Small Umbrella

Plot twist: Coachella 2026 might bring on the rain. Unexpected: Yes. A vibe killer? Not if you’re prepared. A compact poncho or tiny umbrella can save your outfit, your mood, and your entire day. Plus, there’s something kind of cinematic about dancing in the rain, which is definitely main character energy.

A Tiny Portable Fan

Between the desert heat and packed crowds, it gets hot. Like, “why is everyone breathing at the same time” hot. A small portable fan is a game changer. You’ll go from overheated to refreshed in seconds and trust, people around you will be jealous.

Body Wipes (Your Secret Weapon)

You’re out all day, moving, sweating, living your best life. Body wipes = instant refresh. Think of them as your quick reset button when you need to feel human again. Perfect before heading to your next set or snapping pics.

Your Favorite Tinted Chapstick

Dry air + sun + dust = cracked lips. Not cute. Keep your go-to tinted chapstick on you at all times. It’s small, easy, and makes a bigger difference than you think.

Pro-Tip: Plan Your Day (But Leave Room for the Unexpected)

Before you even step foot on the grounds, map the artists you have to see. Coachella schedules can get chaotic real quick, and you don’t want to miss your favorite set because you lost track of time in line for a snack.

That said – leave space to wander. Some of the best moments happen when you stumble into a random set or get lost in an art installation. Coachella isn’t just a festival, it’s an experience.

Final Thoughts

Coachella is equal parts survival and sparkle. Come prepared, stay hydrated, and don’t forget why you’re there, to have fun, discover music, and make memories that will stay with you forever.

See you in the desert.