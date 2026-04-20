Advice for Incoming Freshmen: Get Involved Early & Find Your People

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Bernardino chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m going to keep this simple because I wish someone had said it to me like this: don’t wait. Join the club. Go to the meeting. Say yes, even if you feel nervous.

I came in as a transfer student, which meant I had two years to figure everything out. No slow adjustment period, no “I’ll do it next semester.” It was more like… okay, how do I make this feel like home now?

The answered ended up being getting involved.

At first, it feels intimidating. Everyone seems like they already know each other, and you’re just kind of standing there pretending to scroll through your phone. Most people are feeling the same way. They’re just better at hiding it.

Joining clubs changed everything for me. Campus started to not feel so big and I made connections with people I might not have come in contact with if I hadn’t joined.

I found my space through organizations like PRSSA and Her Campus San Bernardino, and those experiences gave me more than just something to put on my resume. I stepped into leadership roles, like serving as Vice President, and eventually Editor-in-Chief for our chapter of Her Campus, and I learned how to lead people, not just work alongside them.

You learn how to communicate, how to manage chaos, how to trust your ideas. You figure out what you care about and what you don’t. That kind of clarity is worth everything. More than that, you find your people.

I don’t mean a huge friend group or something picture-perfect. I mean the few people you can sit with after a meeting, debrief life, share ideas, or just exist with. That’s what makes college feel real.

So if you’re coming in as a freshman (or even a transfer like I was), here’s the advice:



Go to the first meeting, even if you’re drained.

Introduce yourself, even if your voice shakes a little. Apply for the position, even if you don’t feel ready.

You won’t feel ready. No one does. That’s kind of the point.

College goes by fast. Faster than you think. The difference between just attending and actually experiencing it usually comes down to one thing: whether you chose to show up.

So show up.



