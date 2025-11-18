4 COZY Things That Will Instantly Put You In A Fall Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Bernardino chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pumpkin spice, crunchy autumn leaves, and cozy oversized sweaters—fall is the main character

season, and it’s finally here (well, kind of, depending on the weather). Even if it’s still

blazing hot outside, you don’t have to wait for the temperature to drop to start

channeling those fall vibes. Whether you’re hanging out with your roommates, heading to a

football game, or just looking for new study aesthetics, here are four easy ways to

step right into your fall era.

1. Transition Your Closet

You don’t need a whole new wardrobe to dress for fall—just remix what you already

own.

Pair jean shorts with a chunky sweater and boots for an effortlessly chic look that

works for class or a coffee date. Try a mini skirt with a button-down, or add a cardigan

and ankle boots for a casual yet polished vibe. Keep lightweight cardigans handy for

those in-between days when campus feels chilly in the morning and hot by noon, it’s

all about layering. With a little creativity, your summer staples can easily become fall

favorites.

2. Cozy Movie Night ideas

There’s nothing like curling up with roommates or friends, a big blanket, and some

snacks for a fall movie marathon. Here are a few picks guaranteed to give you those

autumn feels:

Practical Magic: cozy, a little spooky, and full of perfect fall energy.

cozy, a little spooky, and full of perfect fall energy. You’ve Got Mail: peak autumn-in-New-York vibes with an adorable love story.

peak autumn-in-New-York vibes with an adorable love story. When Harry Met Sally: golden leaves, cozy sweaters, and an all-time classic romance.

golden leaves, cozy sweaters, and an all-time classic romance. Fantastic Mr. Fox:whimsical, autumn-colored, and perfect for a chilly night in.

3. Build Your Fall Playlist

Fall deserves its own soundtrack. Put on these songs while walking to class, studying

in the library, or sipping your favorite pumpkin-flavored drink:

Lazy Afternoon by Sarah Kang

Woodland byThe Paper Kites

’Tis Autumn by NatKing Cole

I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLS

Mountains by Lizzy McAlpine

All of these songs will give you all those fall and cozy feels that you are looking for. Pro tip: Make a shared playlist with your friends so you can all add your favorite fall songs.It’ll be the soundtrack to your semester.

4. Embrace Seasonal Activities

To really get in the fall mood, add some fall-themed activities to your weekend plans.

Coffee shops: perfect for studying or catching up with friends over lattes.

Apple-orchards: the ultimate fall photo op (and the cider is unbeatable).

Farmers markets: grab seasonal produce, candles, or fresh-baked bread to make your dorm or

apartment feel cozier.

Hiking trails: cool mornings + crisp air = the perfect reset.

Bookstores: nothing says fall like picking up a new read and curling up with it under a blanket. Fall is all about finding comfort in the little things—layered outfits, cozy nights

in, and seasonal adventures with your favorite people. So whether you’re hitting a

farmers market, building the perfect fall playlist, or watching You’ve Got Mail for the

hundredth time, lean into the season. Before you know it, you’ll be living your best

“main character on campus in autumn” life.