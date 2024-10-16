The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever wondered if you should study abroad, the answer is yes. I spent the spring semester studying abroad at Sacred Heart University’s Dingle campus. I never imagined I’d be able to go because of the cost. However, the head of the Office of Global Education (OGE) was really helpful in breaking down the cost of the program, determining which program is ideal for me, and deciding which classes I should take while abroad. She and the administration worked with me and other students to make sure our journey to studying abroad would go smoothly. I do not regret this journey at all and highly encourage anyone who wants to go to start saving up and planning what semester you would like to go. In the meantime, I have written out some pointers.

Sacred Heart’s study abroad program in Dingle is currently building a campus in the town, which will be done by the spring semester. They offer two weeks in the summer or winter and a semester during the fall or spring. Moreover, there are a lot of study abroad programs that SHU is affiliated with and destinations you can travel to. The programs include John Cabot University (located in Rome, Italy), the University of Notre Dame, Seton Hall University or Villanova University, CIEE, and Global Experiences. Travel destinations include Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Oceania, North America, and South America. The OGE will do everything possible to assist you in understanding how to transfer any credits earned while studying abroad.

You will learn a lot about the experience while immersed in the culture of the place you are staying. You will learn about language, food, festivals, religion, social norms, and much more. You will also discover more about yourself, including your ability to adapt, change, and master new skills.

With studying abroad, you should expect to gain new perspectives on the world around you. These experiences will help you improve both personally and professionally. Expect to experience new sights and adapt to a new culture and currency differences. Lastly, expect and prepare to have your own transportation to and from the airport. En route to Dingle, I needed my own transportation to and from the airport, however, we were welcomed by some faculty members who gathered and directed us to the bus that transported us to Dingle after arrival at the Dublin Airport.

When studying abroad, it’s crucial to understand the social norms and language of your destination to avoid misunderstandings, build relationships with locals, and fully immerse yourself in the culture. The key is to practice the language a few months prior to going to your destination. It will help you learn basic greetings, salutations, and basic words and sentences. It is also key to know if your destination speaks in their native tongue or if they speak mostly English. For example, in Ireland, everybody mainly spoke English. Social norms are also something to get used to, so be sure to do your research as people from different countries live a bit differently than we Americans do.

On the Sacred Heart study abroad site, you will find a checklist with what you should bring. I recommend researching the place you are traveling to and checking the weather. Bring only what you will wear and pack as lightly as possible, especially if you plan to do a lot of shopping. Make sure you are leaving room for the new things you will purchase, the gifts you plan to bring home, and the souvenirs. If you are not a huge spender (like me), I still recommend leaving room in your luggage and carry-on because you never know what treasures you will discover abroad.

In conclusion, studying abroad is an excellent opportunity to learn about different cultures, languages, and social norms. SHU offers cost-effective options, scholarships, and grants you can find on the study abroad website. Out of the many study abroad programs, you will find one that best suits you, your financial situation, and your academic/career path. Lastly and most importantly, I strongly encourage anyone with an interest in studying abroad to research their desired destination and its weather, pack lightly, and only what you will wear.