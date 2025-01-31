VALENTINE’S DAY IS AROUND THE CORNER – EASY WAYS TO SPREAD THE LOVE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter.

Everyone finds themselves in a love-hate relationship with Valentine’s Day, but don’t let the stigma catch up to you. Instead, break it, by spreading the love to friends, family, strangers and yourself (you’re important too!).

If you’re looking for a fun night with your girls, try arranging a Galentine’s Day! This is a perfect way to show your friends how much you love and appreciate them while also tightening your friendships even further. Here are some super refreshing ideas to get your Galentine’s Day organized:

Jellycat exchange: What better way to show your friends how much you know them than with these trendy, cute stuffed animals? Adorable and memorable!

Movie night: Vote for your favorite chick flick and spend the night quoting lines from your favorite movies. Don’t forget the snacks!

Yap-sesh: Simply taking the time to chat with all your friends is a perfect way to spend the night! You can catch up on the old, the new, the fun stuff and the not-so-fun stuff…

Spa Day: Get some face masks, listen to your favorite tunes and brag to each other about how dewy your face looks.

Why not make your surroundings a little brighter by spreading kindness to those around you, and starting a cycle of positivity?

Give a stranger a compliment: Something as simple as telling someone you like their outfit, hair, nails or vibe can make someone’s day.

Reach out to friends (old and new): Sending a quick text or calling to check in on your friends shows how much you care and value their friendship.

Help a struggling classmate: Offer to help with classwork or even discuss how you both feel about the class.

Call your family: Sometimes we get so caught up in our own lives that we forget to stay connected. A quick call to say “I love you” means the world.

These actions do not have to be restricted to this season of love; Make these into habits, and remember that you are a reflection of all the good you do!

Lastly, don’t forget that you deserve a little love too. Self-care days are important, and as much as we all love to romanticize our “reset days,” you do not have to be reaching for an aesthetic 24/7. Life gets messy, and sometimes we find ourselves reorganizing our closet on a Thursday afternoon, which is just as meaningful. Make some time for yourself, whether it’s going to the gym, trying a spin class, getting yourself a sweet treat, doing a 7-step skincare routine, or catching up on some sleep. When life gets busy, it’s easy to forget about yourself, but these small acts of self-kindness can refresh you for a brighter, more positive tomorrow.