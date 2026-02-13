Treating Myself The Way I Treat Others

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Leila DeVoe

We all know the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated.

So how come we don’t always treat ourselves with that same kindness and respect? With February being the month of love, with Valentine’s Day coming up, we must treat ourselves with love and compassion. No matter if you’re single, taken, talking, or in a situationship, I think that everyone should take themselves on a solo date to show self-love. Here are some solo-date ideas…

1. Cook a new recipe!

I always find that when I want to give some love to myself, cooking something that I find looks yummy is the best way to treat myself. Recently, I have been obsessed with this creamy garlic pasta. I saw the recipe on Instagram and finally just decided, after looking at it for the 1000th time, to go get the ingredients and cook it. And the best part was, there were only 4 ingredients! This is such an easy way to show love to yourself.

2. Get your nails done!

My favorite way to have a self-care day is to go to the nail salon and get a fresh new manicure. Every time I am feeling in need of a refresh, I love to go pick out a color or design that fits the mood that I want to have. Then, looking at the color of my nails helps make me feel more lively and cheerful.

3. Go to a yoga class

Another one of my favorite ways to feel better and show some self-love is by going to a yoga class. If I’m having a hard day and I am in need of a pick-me-up, I love doing some yoga. Yes, yoga can be hard at the moment, but after the class, I always feel 10x better, and I end up having such a better day. Especially because in a lot of yoga classes, the instructor says mantras or has you blocking out the rest of your stressors and only thinking about the moment. This helps me to stay present throughout the rest of the day and give self-love to my mental health.

4. Go for a walk or run

Every time I want to feel better, I find that going for a walk or a run helps to clear my mind. I put on some headphones and listen to some of my favorite songs, and instantly I feel better. This is one of my favorite ways to get into a good headspace and feel good about myself.

5. Make a craft

I absolutely love crafting. I find that this is an amazing way to destress and give yourself some love. One of my favorite things is going to a craft store and picking out a coloring book and then going home, lighting a candle, and coloring. This is an amazing way to destress and give your mind a break.

No matter what you choose to do for a solo date, it’s important to remember that the best part is treating yourself with the love and care that you give others. The key to maintaining peace in our busy lives is to make sure that we take a step back and give our minds and bodies a rest. Show yourself some love this Valentine’s Day!