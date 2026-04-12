Tips to Get out of a Spring Rut

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Leila DeVoe

Recently, I’ve been experiencing exhaustion, overwork, and excessive stress, making it difficult for me to even start my assignments. As a college student, this is always the hardest, most challenging time of the year, I thought to myself. Hmmm, I’m sure I am not the only one who feels this way. So, I thought I could offer up some advice and hopefully even take some for myself to feel more on top of things, productive, and ready to work.



For me, starting is the hardest part. Because I am so overwhelmed with assignments and

things to do, I end up procrastinating everything because I just don’t know where to start. Making a list of the things I need to do helps. when I don’t know where to start, I will go

through my classes and activities and make a list of everything that I need to do. once I have

done something I will cross it off of the list. This way, I gave myself a beginning to my work and

I am not unsure about where to start. Because, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what you

Start with it; it just matters that you started.



Another issue that I have (and I’m sure I’m not the only one) is that when I am

Overwhelmed, I tend to go on my phone or do other things to procrastinate doing the work. When I’m on my phone, reading or even cleaning my room, I don’t feel as overwhelmed because I’m not thinking about all of the things that need to be done. Something that I have started trying to do that has been very helpful is flipping my phone upside down. For me, seeing the screen is the hard part. When I see a message pop up on my screen, I

just have to read it, so if I am doing my work and flip my phone upside down, I don’t see those

messages. I would also suggest silencing your phone as well so you can’t hear anything either.

Putting away that distraction has made the biggest difference in my productivity.



Lastly, another tip that I have is setting timers. I will set a 30-minute timer and start my work

and continue working until that timer goes off. Then, I will allow myself a 5-minute break. And

You can play around with the time to see what works best for you. Timers have also made a huge

difference for me because I know that if I work for this specific amount of time, I will get a break

when it goes off. So I don’t feel as unmotivated as I used to because I’m not forcing myself to do

work for hours on end with no breaks.



Getting out of a spring rut takes a lot of work and perseverance. But you must find some tools that work for you! It took me a while to figure out what works for me when

It comes to stopping or at least helping with procrastination, and it’s all about trying new things.

If something doesn’t work, try something else. Finding what works for you takes some time and

effort, but it is worth it in the end