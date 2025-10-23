The Victoria’s Secret fashion show returns–officially this time.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

“Lights, Camera, Angels: to the runway!”

Starting in 1995, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows have been a staple in pop-culture and a standout in cable television. The height of its viewership was in 2001, with a shocking 12 million viewers. Eventually, there was a shocking decline in the views, going from 10 million in 2010, to 3.3 million during the last show in 2018. The cancellation of the show followed with the company’s rebrand, and retiring the “Angel” title. It was not until the announcement on May 15th, 2024, that the iconic runway show would make its official comeback. On October 15th, 2024, the show was livestreamed and racked up a total of 29 million views. It revealed new models with diverse body types, brand new creative outfits and a large amount of criticism.

2024 Show Criticism and Response

The fan response from the 2024 show saw a catapult in criticism due to putting most models in slicked back hairstyles, less glamor and smaller wings. Across social media platforms, like Instagram and TikTok, fans have been raving to bring back the elements that makes Victoria’s Secret one of the most recognizable lingerie brands – the flawless makeup, creative catwalk designs, bigger wings, a glitter runway, and the iconic blowouts. Many longtime viewers (including myself) have anxiously awaited this year’s show since the complex fan response from the previous year’s return. On October 15th, 2025, the angels made their second comeback— and it was better than ever. This year’s show was beautifully diverse and showcased all of the Angels, returners and newcomers. The pre-show PINK carpet featured hundreds of celebrities and honored special guests, then suddenly the lights dimmed, the runway lit up, and the show began.

2025 Angels

Jasmine Tookes first takes the stage, and officially opens the show with the starting segment “First Light,” which showcases a bronze and gold color scheme (a personal favorite theme of mine). Following Tookes was Adrianna Lima, Doutzen Kroes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls and many others. Some of the iconic returning Angels included Adrianna Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell, Doutzen Kroes, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Barbara Palvin. Most notably returning for her 20th show was Adrianna Lima, widely popular among fans and never fails to serve as the “face” of the brand. For the very first time ever, WNBA star Angel Reece earned her wings for the “Wings Reveal” segment. Reece was not the only newcomer to the runway. Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, former Vine and YouTube star Quenlin Blackwell, and Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira all walked during the “PINK halftime.” Second time Angels also included Anok Yai, Alex Cosani, Ashley Graham, Yumi Nu and Emily Ratajkowski.

2025 Performances

Also, did I mention the musical guests? Because they were not only memorable but truly iconic. Performances included Missy Elliot, Madison Beer, Karol G, and K-Pop girl group TWICE. Grammy-nominated singer Madison Beer opened the show singing one of her most popular songs “Make You Mine.” She also sang her two brand-new singles “yes baby” and “bittersweet,” before ending her performance by walking the runway in her thigh-high leather pink boots and pink satin bodysuit encrusted with rhinestones, looking like a model herself.

Victoria’s Secret sister brand PINK also made its official return to the runway, with a musical performance by TWICE. There has come some criticism about the performance with some fans claiming they were “out of sync,” some even saying they sounded “awful.” Personally, I would have loved to see a longer show from PINK itself, but I’m not complaining!

Another standout was six-time Grammy winner Karol G, who sang a medley of “Ivonny Bonita” and “Latina Forever.” Karol G brings a brand new energy to the stage, rocking a red-rhinestoned lace bodysuit, paired with matching heels and crystals upon crystals. Then, the iconic Missy Elliot took the stage by storm! A truly showstopping performance by the legend herself. Elliot takes performing to a whole new level. The addition of impressive choreography and insane vocals never fails to shock fans.

The segments during the show included “First Light,” “Bombshell,” the “PINK halftime,” “Hot Pursuit,” “Magic Hour,” “Black Tie,” and to conclude the show, all of the models walked out together to a remixed version of Mariah Carrey’s hit song “Fantasy.”

Overall Review

My personal review of the show is that this year was so much better than last year’s! Again, the 2024 show was a safe and cautious version as the brand did not fully know how they wanted to portray themselves. Luckily, our prayers were answered and we got our bombshell blowouts and iconic Angels again! There is no doubt that this year’s show was memorable. A main reason I love these shows is not just for the visuals, but truthfully because they are just enjoyable to watch. I loved this show, and I hope next year’s show is just as great!