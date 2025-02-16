The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music has a profound impact on our lives, shaping our emotions and experiences through every stage. In this article, I have curated a selection of songs that resonate with the various phases of life, providing a soundtrack to our shared human experiences.

Here is a list of songs that I believe inspire the stages of life:

1. John Lennon: Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

2. Michael Bublé: Haven’t Met You Yet

3. Stevie Wonder: Isn’t She Lovely

4. Semisonic: Closing Time. (This song has multiple meanings, one being about the birth of Dan Wilson’s daughter.)

5. Jack Johnson: Upside Down.

6. Harry Chapin: Cat’s in the Cradle

7. The White Stripes: We’re Going to Be Friends

8. Simple Plan: I’m Just a Kid.

9. Rob Thomas: Little Wonders.

10. Britney Spears: I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.

11. Green Day: Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

12. Nirvana: Smells Like Teen Spirit.

13. Taylor Swift: Fifteen.

14. No Doubt: Sixteen

15. ABBA: Dancing Queen

16. One Direction: 18

17. Dan + Shay: 19 You + Me.

18. SZA: 20 Something (ends with a quote from her mother).

19. Ed Sheeran: Castle on the Hill.

20. Alphaville: Forever Young.

21. David Bowie: Changes.

22. Kelly Price: Tired.

23. Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days.

24. Fleetwood Mac: Landslide.

25. Louis Armstrong: What a Wonderful World.

Music serves as a powerful soundtrack to our lives, reflecting the various stages we all experience. From childhood to later life, these songs capture our emotions and milestones. Reflecting on our journeys through music adds depth to our understanding of life. Consider creating your own personal playlist that highlights the songs representing your unique stages. Remember the emotions these songs stir up and let them remind you of your journey.