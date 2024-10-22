The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From an early age, we as humans develop a personal routine for our own lives and what fits best in our day-to-day schedules. Whether it’s eating breakfast at a certain time, or reading before bed every night, routines can be a very useful tool. Especially for college students, forming a routine will allow you to ensure a balanced, healthy, and happy lifestyle. This article will dive deeper into some benefits and tips about creating a routine that fits you!

1. Start small

Forming a new routine can be daunting and seem hard to get into, which is why starting new routines should be attainable and gradual. Switching your lifestyle completely overnight is virtually impossible, as this will most likely lead to more stress and anxiety. Start small, setting daily or weekly goals. Tools like datebooks or even Google Calendar can be used to plan out periods of work, exercise, rest, and social time. Taking small steps can help build on your routine. You can add one new habit a day, or even a week. Building a routine does not have to be fast, in fact, it takes anywhere between 18 and 254 days to build a strong habit, so it is important to take things slow at first.

2. create balance and utilize time

A balanced routine does not use up every second of the day with productivity. In reality, it should include plenty of time for rest and social activities. A good routine should also be consistent. For instance, I personally don’t feel like doing work when I am done with classes at the end of the day, so I have arranged my routine to do all my homework in the morning or in between classes to ensure I have proper downtime in the afternoon and can get to sleep early. I also schedule my time for the gym and exercise in the morning because I don’t feel as motivated in the afternoon and night, and I feel as if it wakes me up and makes me ready to take on the day.

With that being said, it is important to recognize that everyone’s routine will differ based on their personal preferences. Productivity looks different for everyone, so for some exercise may be running five miles on a treadmill, while for others it could be a walk down the street. Even the little things like making your bed or brushing your teeth can be accomplishments, nothing is too small to be proud of accomplishing. Make sure you leave yourself plenty of time with family and friends, as well, because social and mental health is just as important as physical. Ultimately, it is important to not override your schedule with too much work or too much downtime to make sure you are being productive while minimizing the risks of burnout.

3. benefits

Routines can benefit different people in different ways, but overall, having the structure of a consistent schedule can strengthen a person both mentally and physically. For instance, routines build habits and help people stay organized. They can help improve sleep, stress and anxiety, and time management. Having a grip on how your time is being spent and being able to accomplish everything you wish to do can boost confidence and improve your mental state. In general, routines can help improve daily life by giving meaning to every minute, whether that’s through exercise, work, or simply rest.

4. be lenient with yourself

While making a routine that suits you, it is important to remember that it will take time and that the purpose is not to achieve perfection but just to do your best each day. If at times your mental health is taking a toll on you, it’s okay to take a few days off from your routine and take more time to care for yourself. It is more than okay to adjust routine and to remember it is just a structure to go off, not an end-all-be-all. Slipping up in routine is not a failure, and if routine becomes too stressful take time to re-evaluate and adjust it to lower some stress. Overall, routines can be highly beneficial and can help in various aspects of your life.