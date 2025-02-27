Success Isn’t Instant: Why You Should Always Choose The Long Game

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You and I, living in a world that thrives on instant gratification, have been conditioned to believe that success needs to happen and it must happen fast. Social media highlights reels of overnight achievements, reminding us that if we’re not achieving something big right now, we’re falling behind. The pressure to keep up with society, hustle harder, and produce faster comes with a much higher cost than we think. The expense of long-term thinking, considering what really matters, and what truly makes us happy.

Well, I’m here to tell you: f*ck that.

Your success in life isn’t meant to be cut short or rushed, it also should not be defined by a quick little moment either. Your success is your future. Your future? Is your life! The real game, the one that leads to lasting fulfillment and isn’t about chasing short-term wins is called the long game. It’s time to step back, gain control, and start building the best version of yourself for the future you want. Forget the pressure. Forget the quick fixes. It’s time! Choose the path that will shape you, sustain you, and lead you to where you truly want to be.

Choosing the Long Game

Patience is Power: Success is not about rushing, it’s about building something meaningful that lasts. Every small step counts!

True Confidence Comes From Growth: When you choose the long game you get to see yourself evolve. The challenges you face and overcome are where confidence is born.

The Journey is Just as Sweet: It's not just about the destination. Who you become along the way is the most exciting and rewarding growth.

Sustainability Over Quick Fixes: Playing the long game means you are building a foundation that stands the test of time.

You're in Control: No more pressure choosing the long game puts you back in the driver's seat. You decide what success looks like on your terms and at your pace.

Celebrate the Small Wins: Every small victory is a building block and proof that the long game is paying off step by step. Celebrate these moments!

Legacy Over Momentary Wins: The long game is not just about the "here and now." It is about the impact you create with your dedication. The impact will be so much bigger than the victory!

You Are Worth the Investment: The best things in life take time–and so do the best versions of ourselves. By choosing the long game you are investing in the most important project…YOU!

It’s your growth, your happiness, your future. Choose the long game and watch as you build a life filled with crowns and confidence, one step at a time!