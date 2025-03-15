Spring Cleaning – Declutter Your Space & Refresh Your Mind 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sprung! It’s time to leave the winter slug we’ve been holding on to and get ready for spring! Here are some of my favorite things to get in the mindset for sunnier, longer days:

Clean your room

Your room is more than just a place to sleep, it’s your multipurpose workspace, lounge area, and creative center. But if you’re feeling like the clutter has taken over, “spring cleaning” is the perfect opportunity to revamp. Remember, cleaning your room doesn’t have to be a daunting task, just tackle one area at a time. Start by cleaning out your desk, throwing away loose trash, wiping down surfaces, or making your bed. Then, move onto the little details! Rearrange decor, put pictures up on your wall, hang fairy lights, or truly anything else that adds a personal touch that will bring your room together. The most important thing to keep in mind is that you are creating a personalized space where you feel comfortable. A clean room is the foundation for a clear mind, and an amazing start to the new season!

Clean your beauty products

Sometimes getting ready in the morning feels like a whirlwind. Personally, when I’m in a rush, makeup brushes are thrown around, mascara is accidentally left to dry out, and loose powder clings to the surface of my vanity; a daily chaotic mess. Instead, taking the time to sort through months, or even years, worth of your makeup collection is super satisfying and rewarding. Plus, getting rid of expired makeup can be a game-changer for your skin. So, wipe down your vanity, clean out your makeup bag, get a makeup organizer, and enjoy your sparkly clean space once again.

Reorganize your closet

Let’s be honest, one of the messiest parts of a woman’s life is her closet. Especially when we all have that one “basic tee” from middle school that we wholeheartedly believe will come into use again one day. With warmer days coming, this is the perfect time to reorganize your closet. Ditch those heavy layers and bring out the brightly colored spring pieces you’ve been dying to wear. Donate what you hate and remember to wear what you love! You can look for affordable spring pieces to add to your fresh closet at thrift stores like Goodwill or Plato’s Closet (plus, you can give your clothes to Plato’s and they might give you money back!).

Make a spring playlist

Sometimes spring is all about the right mindset. Here are some pre-summer goodies for those blissful moments when the sun is in your face and the wind is blowing through your hair: