Rom-Coms to Watch Around Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, and the month of February, give us a chance to show those in our lives how much we love and appreciate them. It’s a time for sharing hope, joy, and happiness, and what better way to celebrate that than by enjoying the love in movies?! Whether it’s with a loved one, friends, or pets, watching movies can always add to the cheer of the holiday. Here are some swoon-worthy romantic comedies that are timeless and soul-touching to

get you in a loving mood this Valentine’s Day.

10 Things I Hate About You

This movie follows the budding romances of several teens who are trying to fit into the typical high school hierarchy. This movie is about two sisters, one very isolated and pessimistic, and the other very bubbly but insecure. Bianca, the younger sister, wants desperately to fit in with the popular group at school, and to find a date. However, when the girls’ father says that Bianca cannot date until her older sister Kat does, Bianca enlists the assistance of a boy at school, Cam, to help her set her sister up. Cam is infatuated with Bianca and would do anything to score a date with her, so he sets Kat up with loner Patrick Verona. The two are an unlikely but charismatic couple, and the plot of the movie follows the characters’ tales of friendship and love.

How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days

Funny enough, this next movie also has the number 10 in its title. This movie follows writer Andie Anderson as she tries to write a new piece on how to “lose” a guy in less than ten days, to help women see the things to avoid when entering a new relationship. Meanwhile, Ben Berry makes a bet with his friends that he can win over any woman of their choice within 10 days. The movie follows their conflicting goals and shows how being authentic can create a stronger bond than these two characters may think. This movie is funny and heartfelt and never seems to get old.

The Notebook

Get out the popcorn and a box of tissues, because this movie is sure to leave you in a puddle of tears. However, it is well worth watching anyway, because the love and passion in this movie are sure to move you beyond comparison. This movie surrounds a young couple, Noah and Ally, who fall in love but are forced apart by Ally’s family. Noah continues to fight for Ally and pursues her long after one would think he would give up hope. Their rekindling and magnetic connection proves to make an emotional and attention-grabbing film that makes you realize just how important family and those you love really are.

Crazy Rich Asians

This movie never seems to fail, no matter how many times I watch it. The stunning costuming, setting, and authenticity are incredible and leave viewers wanting more. This story follows Rachel, who was raised by her single mother and was taught to be hardworking and dedicated from an early age. Rachel is invited to attend a family wedding with her boyfriend, Nick, and soon finds out that his family is extremely wealthy and powerful in Singapore. As if meeting the parents wasn’t stressful enough! Rachel does her best to assimilate into the wedding festivities but is met with some pushback from Nick’s mother and others who believe she is unworthy of Nick. The plot follows Rachel as she finds her courage and identity and realizes her worth. This movie does a beautiful job of showing how true love has no boundaries or limits, and despite differences love can win in the end.

13 Going On 30

Jenna is a regular teen, trying to fit into the scary world of middle school. After her 13th birthday party doesn’t go as planned, Jenna makes a wish to become an adult. When she wakes up, Jenna finds that this wish has come true, and she is now in the body of her 30-year-old self. Jenna must navigate the complexity of aging and must rethink her priorities. She struggles with the loss of friendship with her childhood best friend, Matt, and realizes he may have meant more to her than she thought. But, in this 30-year-old world, Matt is engaged. Jenna must come to terms with her emotions and make right the mistakes of her past. This movie is such a mood lifter and always brings such laughter and a sense of innocence. It truly is a feel-good movie that shows that we can fix our mistakes and there is always a way to find happiness and better ourselves.



Whether you have plans already or are planning to stay in this Valentine’s Day, watching any of these movies would surely not be a waste of time. In fact, watching these movies at any point in the year is great! These films give us important life lessons and a better understanding of how important it is to tell those we love that we love them.