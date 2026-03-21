My top 10 favorite TV shows (and why you should watch them) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Isabella Pizzimenti

As a personally certified TV connoisseur, I watch a lot of TV shows. Like a lot. Anyone who knows me knows that I am the person to ask for a great recommendation, but ultimately, I am passionate about connecting with others and fostering a community environment. With that being said, the following shows listed may seem similar in genre, but overall have stories that really move you, and I can guarantee that.

10. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

This critically acclaimed television drama takes place in a fictional small town in Dillon, Texas, where high school football is everything. Centered around new head coach Eric Taylor as he tries to keep the status of the Dillon football team. There is a sensation of seriousness and shining a light on those smaller moments. Friday Night Lights serves as a reminder to value what you have and never take anything for granted. Visually, the show is filmed like a scripted documentary, showcasing the gritty and realistic aspects of life. We follow a tight-knit group of friends who deal with different family dynamics and serious home life situations they did not expect. The only thing the town agrees on is that there is a clear focus on football, and for some, it is their way out. This show truly has so much heart, from hometown feels to heartbreak. I can promise that by the end, you will have gone through every emotion possible.

9. Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

Although I am watching this show for the very first time with my best friend (and currently on season 7), I can confidently say that this show keeps me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Besides all of the insane storylines, what Pretty Little Liars does so well is depict strong and powerful female friendships. It is a tribute to how friends can become your family and true relationships will last even through the toughest times. The mystery is something that keeps you drawn in, and as every episode goes on, each plotline unravels and exposes layers of secrets and lies you never saw coming. The show is notorious for big reveals, as the main four characters, Aria, Spencer, Hanna, and Emily, try to uncover what happened to their ‘group leader,’ Alison. If you’re looking for something that will keep you wanting more, then this is the show for you.

8. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

As one of the most rewatched shows to this day in age, Gilmore Girls is like a warm hug, a steaming cup of coffee, or a greeting from an old friend. Especially in the early seasons, this show brings both an element of hilarious banter between characters, but centers itself in the special relationship between a mother and her daughter. Rory and Lorelai welcome the quirkiness and the simplicities of an ordinary lifestyle. Rory goes through high school and college and shows development through those teen years and into early adulthood. The show also has a sense of realism, and making every character flawed to an extent is what makes it relatable. I just finished watching it for the first time with my mom back in the summer of last year, finishing right before I came to college. Similarly, Rory graduated from college, and watching that episode with my mom both made us emotional, me seeing it from Rory’s perspective and my mom from Lorelai’s. Gilmore Girls follows an emotional journey of growing up and what it means to be truly close with someone. Although I’ve only seen the show once, I will be contributing to the annual rewatch this fall!

7. Dawson’s Creek (1998-2003)

Exploring themes of young love, emotional loss, and the troubles of growing up, Dawson’s Creek represents that childlike wonder and the bittersweet transition into adulthood. Additionally, as an audience member, you get to experience these feelings of uncertainty and excitement as these characters discover themselves. From the first episode, you are brought into this small town of Capeside, Massachusetts, and visually, you get this sense that this is a town that is familiar, where life lessons hold meaning in everyday moments. Meeting our four main characters, Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jenn, the show begins when the characters are just 15 years old and follows them from high school and their college years. I saw Dawson’s Creek for the first time during my sophomore year of high school, and I can confidently say I’m so glad I was able to. Watching characters on a screen exhibit what teenagers my age were also going through in real life will always stick with me.

6. The O.C. (2003-2007)

Although more of a summer watch, The O.C. captures the nostalgia of what it means to be young and restless. The O.C. follows 16-year-old Ryan Atwood, coming from a broken home, who is taken in by the family of his attorney, Sandy Cohen. There, he meets his future best friend and brother, Seth, all the while being thrown into a brand new social world. Popular socialites Marissa Cooper and Summer Roberts are introduced and portray the atmosphere of what it means to be a teen in Newport Beach. A cultural phenomenon of the early 2000s, even as a teenager today, themes that resonate with audiences today, like love and finding yourself, still hold. From fashion to heightened storylines, The O.C. is guaranteed to never bore you. Having only seen this show the summer before my senior year, I cannot wait to rewatch it again and again.

5. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

A show that used advertisement tags like “very bad for you” and “every parent’s worst nightmare” to promote it, Gossip Girl immediately catches your eye. The appeal of Gossip Girl is the accelerated, rich lifestyle of teens living on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. With no adult supervision, scandal at every turn, and jaw-dropping moments, these characters navigate rivalry through social class. Reputation, status, and consistent drama take control in everyday life. Main characters Serena, Blair, Nate, Chuck, and Dan have their private lives exposed for everyone to read about due to the mysterious online drama page “Gossip Girl,” which incites the scandal. If you want a show that keeps you hooked on every moment, Gossip Girl lives up to its reputation as one of the messiest teen dramas.

4. The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

Since streaming, The Vampire Diaries has skyrocketed beyond the CW network. We first meet 17-year-old Elena, whose parents tragically died in a car accident, and as events unfold, she meets vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, who change her life forever. At the core of the show, it shows the relationship between Stefan and Damon that drives the story to unfold. The ensemble cast of characters based in this small town setting of Mystic Falls follows them from their high school years and beyond. Everything you can imagine happened, from death, betrayal, love, sacrifice, and the supernatural, and the show follows a fast-paced formula that keeps you wanting more. The Vampire Diaries has a continuous level of mystery that haunts every character across 8 seasons, and vampires add another layer of drama. You’ll learn to love and hate all of these characters at one point or another. I watched the entire Vampire Diaries “universe” (with spin-off shows like The Originals and Legacies) with my mom from 2021 to 2023, and it was one of the most entertaining shows I have ever seen. Introducing characters that meet shocking deaths, learning of the complicated past through flashbacks, and seeing how meticulous the lore becomes, it is guaranteed to keep you invested.

3. Teen Wolf (2011-2017)

One night can change your life forever. In this supernatural teen drama, 16-year-old unpopular Scott McCall is turned into a werewolf on the night of a full moon. With his best friend Stiles, new girl Allison, popular girl Lydia, and the mysterious Derek, they all grow together in this intense supernatural world. Filled with non-stop action, romance, friendship, and loss—all while balancing a double life. Even though Scott literally turns into a werewolf, the subject of transformation amongst chaos is woven throughout the show. These characters become a family and are always saving each other. Besides the supernatural drama of it all, there is a great balance of humor and heart. As a personal middle school staple of mine, I will never forget watching this for the first time. During the COVID pandemic, I truly felt that sense of loneliness, but Teen Wolf got me through those hard times. Eventually forcing even my parents to see the show, I have now seen it 9 times all the way through, met some of the cast, and it has truly made an impact on me.

2. One Tree Hill (2003-2012)

In a quiet small town in North Carolina, two half-brothers, Lucas and Nathan Scott, lead very different lives as they find love through relationships, basketball, and family. The main takeaway from One Tree Hill is that where you come from does not define who you are, as seen with Lucas Scott. It also has such a nostalgia factor to it, a time before social media, and value in having so much heart. Known for its music, emotion, and dramatic storylines, One Tree Hill helped reach audiences, especially now more than ever, during the streaming era. Beyond the brotherhood between Lucas and Nathan, the rest of their ‘core five,’ Haley, Peyton, and Brooke, understand what it means to follow your dreams and to navigate love and heartbreak. The moment I saw the first episode, I immediately fell in love. When watching One Tree Hill, you’re not just watching characters in a television show; you’re welcomed into their lives and feel as though you’re actually in the room. Sometimes, not every scene is flashy or intense, but in those quiet moments, that make you feel connected to these characters. One Tree Hill served as a staple in the 2000s, and there is a sense of comfort coming from a show paced like this one in a time of accelerated entertainment.

1. Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990-2000)

A true phenomenon from our parents’ generation, the original 90210 is one of the most progressive and impactful shows that paved the way for the future of TV. Consistently referenced in pop culture, 90210 creates an environment that is not only afraid to push boundaries but is also spearheading topics of conversation that weren’t previously depicted on television. Twin siblings Brandon & Brenda move to the prestigious area of Beverly Hills while being thrown into a complete culture shock from their midwestern roots. With newfound friends Dylan, Kelly, Donna, Steve, and David, the show gave a sense of an attainable, valued group of friends. There was no storyline off the table, and anything you thought was going to happen did happen and even went beyond. Coming out in a time before social media and the internet, it is so clear why our parents’ era was in the moment, and paying attention to every detail. This is my favorite show of all time, and I can assure you that if you were thinking of starting a show, this is the best one. Just ask your mom.

I hope these small descriptions convince you to try out watching one of these, but these shows are more than just something to throw on when I feel bored. Each one on this list is connected to a certain person I watched it with and, most importantly, a time in my life when I needed it most. Teen Wolf helped escape to another world besides the reality occupied by masks and a pandemic. Watching The Vampire Diaries and Gilmore Girls with my mom brought us closer and made me cherish those special moments when we sit down and just spend time together. One Tree Hill and currently Pretty Little Liars with my best friend, and so much more. To me, entertainment is not just about passing the time, but connecting to a story you can see yourself in.

Have fun watching!

XOXO, Isabella