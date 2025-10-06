My Current Music Obsessions (And Why You Might Love Them Too)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a beautiful simplicity in sharing the music we love with others. Nothing is better than discovering a new artist to hyperfixate on, or chatting with friends about what we’ve all been listening to lately. To me, it’s one of the easiest, most genuine ways to connect. There is no better feeling than finding the perfect song for any situation, and truly immersing yourself in it. Despite my always-changing music taste, here are some artists and songs I’ve been into lately, and the vibe they create, so maybe you can find a new hyperfixation too! Here are some of my top artists and songs, plus some honorable mentions:

Brandy

Everyone knows Brandy for her iconic hit “The Boy is Mine” featuring Monica, but she has some other awesome tracks that you should check out. Her R&B vibe gets you moving, and it’s the perfect thing to put on when you just want to jam out on your 7am commute to school on a Monday morning. Here’s some of my favorite songs of hers:

“Best Friend”

“Baby”

“Almost Doesn’t Count”

“Happy”

“What About Us?”

Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye has such a soulful, uplifting voice that can get you smiling, driving with the windows down. Another R&B and soul artist, his songs also touch on jazz and funk, and carry a timeless vibe with a prominent theme of love.

“Please Don’t Stay (Once You Go Away)”

“I Want You”

“All the Way Around”

“I’m Gonna Give You Respect”

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” ft. Tammi Terrel

“Come Get to This”

Malcolm Todd

Fun Fact: I recently had the incredible opportunity to attend a Malcolm Todd concert with my best friend in September. Experiencing his music live and singing along to all his songs with the crowd was unforgettable. I was able to meet so many kind, genuine people, and connect with them through his music, which made it a memorable, crazy fun night. Most recently, Malcolm Todd gained lots of recognition for his internet-viral song “Chest Pain (I Love)” featuring Omar Apollo. His music blends indie pop and alternative genres, and the unique guitar riffs and relatable lyrics make for a perfect jam session every time.

“Roommates”

“Sweet Boy”

“Earrings”

“Hot in NY”

“4Me 4Me”

“Comfort Me”

4. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson has been one of my favorite artists since childhood, thanks to my parents’ influence, of course. He has countless timeless hits I always find myself coming back to.

“You Rock My World”

“P.Y.T”

“Remember the Time”

“The Way You Make Me Feel”

“Smooth Criminal”

“Rock With You”

Honorable Mentions:

“Rock Your Body” – Justin Timberlake

“Ex-Factor” – Ms Lauryn Hill

“Doo Wop (That Thing)” – Ms Lauryn Hill

“This Love” – Maroon 5

“Long Ago” – Mariah Carey

Whether you’re diving into a classic or finding a new obsession, I hope something on this list speaks to you like it did to me.