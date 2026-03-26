Must-Watch Films of 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

by Amanda Wilbur

With summer just around the corner, I personally can’t wait to catch a movie at my hometown theater. Most importantly, on Tuesdays, because we college ladies don’t pay full price for anything, we don’t have to! The theaters are going to be stacked with must-see films through the rest of the year. Lots of favorite faces, franchises, and directors are running the industry this year, paired with some promising up-and-coming actors and actresses. Cinema is back, girls!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 2026)

For superhero fans (myself included), this is definitely an anticipated release. Spider-Man is back, and not in the friendly neighborhood way. This action movie will feature Peter Parker (wait, who? If you know, you know…) and his struggle as he encounters changes in his body, protects his city, and watches his love from afar. Tom Holland and Zendaya (at least they are happily married in real life, right?), Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal… The cast list is as exciting as the plot.

Live Action Moana (July 2026)

Calling my Disney Princess girls, we have another live-action in the works! Catherine Laga’aia will take on the live role of Moana, and Dwayne Johnson is back as Maui. I might go just to see the Rock in a wig. Catherine Laga’aia is a newer actress, and this will be her first notable film, so go watch stardom in the making!

The Odyssey (July 2026)

This classic tale, being made into a film and directed by Christopher Nolan, will have me sitting and hooked on July 17th. For my girls who don’t know the tale or aren’t readers, this is an amazing chance to watch the tale through film. For some background info, Odysseus is a Greek hero, and the story follows his journey home from the Trojan war and the mythical creatures he encounters on his way. I won’t tell you the ending, you’ll have to go watch for yourself! This film features more notable names, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, also appearing.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (November 2026)

While I want summer to last forever, this movie cannot come fast enough. After the success of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, this movie will be another game-changer. This time focusing on Haymitch, the film follows his Hunger Games, the 50th Quarter Quell, at that time. For my readers, if you haven’t read the book, I strongly recommend it—trust me, you won’t be able to put it down. Starring Joseph Zada as Haymitch, the film has both notable actors and new, upcoming faces.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 2026)

Superhero girlies, I hope you’ve stuck around, because you do NOT want to miss this. Closing out the year with a bang, the theaters will be packed on December 18th. The next Avengers movie, with all our heroes since Endgame, will have lots of familiar faces making an appearance, with one old face playing a new one. Robert Downey Jr is returning as Dr. Doom rather than Tony Stark. Also featuring Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan… the list of favorite names goes on and on.

Dune: Part 3 (December 2026) It’s Barbeheimer all over again on December 18th, as Doomsday shares its release day with Dune: Part 3. Timothee Chalamet is back as Paul Atreides, conquering worlds and masses in an attempt to become ruler of men. Zendaya will be returning as Chani, a successful year for her and her now-husband. Other familiar faces include Jason Momoa, Robert Patterson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Florence Pugh. Even if you aren’t well-versed in the Dune universe, the movies are definitely worth watching for the incredible acting and cinematography. If you have time, move the marathon… The biggest question is, Dune or Doomsday first?