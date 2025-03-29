The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter.

Unlocking Mental Clarity and Growth With Your Royal Reflections

What if it took 5 minutes to spark your creativity, strengthen your mind, become more productive, and boost your self-confidence; would you do it? Making sacrifices by taking time out of your day to take care of yourself can be hard. I find it difficult for myself to be in tune with my emotions and thoughts while also getting through my priorities like work, school, and practice. You shouldn’t have to decide which one becomes a priority, and that’s what I’m here for. To tell you that both are priorities and that one 5-minute addition to your daily routine can change your life. Right now grab a piece of paper and something to write with. I want you to answer 3 questions:

1. What is something that made you smile today?

2. Who is someone that made your day today?

3. What is something today that you feel blessed/lucky that you get to do?

Taking the time to recenter yourself and show gratitude will make your day so much lighter. Feeling less stressed because you feel grateful for the life you get to live. Now journaling is a must in my life as I do it every morning and night. The benefits of journaling come in so many different aspects, and it’s your lucky day, because I am going to share them all!

Journaling makes you less anxious

Writing your negative thoughts down on paper helps you throw them away and move on with your day. When you journal, you also start to understand where your insecurities and worries come from.

Clarity

As you journal and free your mind by writing down your thoughts, you create more room for freedom and joy

You become more expressive

As you become consistent in journaling every morning, you become more confident in the words you use to express yourself.

Sparking creativity

There are so many ways to journal; you can draw, write, and even use photos. You can make your journal personal to what you’re using it for or even as motivation. I like to decorate my journal with pictures to motivate me to turn into the person I want to be.

Your journal is more than just pages, it’s your personal throne of self-discovery, creativity, and confidence. Just five minutes a day can clear your mind, lift your spirit, and bring you closer to the best version of yourself. So pick up that pen, embrace your royal reflections, and start ruling your world with clarity and grace!