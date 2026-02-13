How to Make Valentines Day Exciting As a Long Distance Girly

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you finally have a valentine this year, but college is making it hard to see your partner… don’t let that stop the fun! Eventually, distance will only be a memory, so make sure to make it count!

1. Care packages!

Not being able to see each other makes the gift giving part hard, but Valentine’s Day is not about the gifts. It’s about celebrating the love you share. However, surprises are always fun. Whether it’s sending a care package in the mail, or even DoorDashing them with their favorite food or chocolate. It lets your partner know you are thinking about them :)

2. Scheduled Facetime Call!

Schedule a time where you can FaceTime, or even send a cute text for them to wake up to. It’s the little things that count. During that time, you can even discuss future plans with them, and the next time you will see each other. Having a date set in place makes the distance a little easier.

3. Reschedule!

Schedule your own Valentine’s day! If you still want to have a cute Valentine’s day dinner, do not let the distance stop you. The next time you see each other, make it your own Valentine’s day. Get dressed up, go to dinner and enjoy the night! You’ll miss the hectic Valentine’s day rush anyways!

4. Movie Night on Zoom!

Movie night! Get cozy and watch your favorite movie on a Google Meet or Zoom call! Although it is not the same, you still get the sense of reacting to the movie together.

5. Create a Specialized Playlist!

Make a Spotify playlist with all the songs that remind you of them and your relationship.

6. SURPISE…

Lastly, if it’s possible, try to surprise them! But make sure they are not doing the same…

Spending Valentine’s Day from a far means a lot. It shows how committed you are to each other, and that you are willing to spend a special day apart, instead of breaking it off for a person closer. So even though on Valentine’s day you won’t be surrounded by your partner, remember how much they mean to you!