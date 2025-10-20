Having Halloween Fun…But Staying In

Looking forward to Halloween but not wanting to go out? There are so many ways to join in the
festivities from the comfort of your home. So, gather with some friends and get ready to
celebrate the spookiest day of the year!
Scary Movie Night
To find some frights this Halloween, get your coziest pajamas on and a fuzzy fall blanket and
curl up on the couch for a scary movie. Some thrilling scary movies that come with good reviews
are The Conjuring, Us, It, and many more. If horror films aren’t for you, no worries! Cozy up
with a familiar film like Hocus Pocus or The Addams Family.
Candy Apples
The best part of Halloween is, we all know, the treats! Candy apples are such an easy and
delicious treat to accompany your movie night! Grab some caramel and toppings such as
M&M’s or Reese’s Pieces from the store and some fresh green apples. Bonus points if you pick
the apples from the orchard yourself! Dip your apples in caramel dip or in melted caramel and
add your preferred toppings then sit back and enjoy!
Pumpkin Carving and Painting
I know many people carve pumpkins every year, but it is always such a staple of fall! Head
to your local pumpkin patch, pick up a fun treat or drink on the way home, and get your carving
materials. You can do a carving contest to see whose design is best or set up a theme, and
everyone tries to match their designs to that theme. If carving pumpkins is a little too messy or
time consuming, no worries, painting pumpkins is just as fun! Get some acrylic paint and use the
pumpkin as your canvas. Make sure you put your pumpkins out for your family, friends, and
neighbors to enjoy.
Board Night
Another snack idea to go along with Halloween is having a board night. Pick a theme such as
Halloween movies or maybe different monsters and have each person make a different snack or
dessert board based on the theme. Swap snacks and recipes as you watch movies or play board
games.
Firepit Fun
Finally, although the weather is getting chilly and we are spending less time outdoors, the
delight of a firepit and some smore’s will never disappoint. You can even add in your own twist
to your smore’s to make them more fall themed. Try putting a Reese’s cup as your chocolate or
decorate the smores with frosting to look like your favorite Halloween monsters and characters.
Whatever you do this Halloween season, just make sure you treat yourself and don’t think you have to go out or go to parties if you don’t want to! A cozy night at home with friends or family filled with sweets, movies, and games can be so much fun.