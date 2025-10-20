Having Halloween Fun…But Staying In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking forward to Halloween but not wanting to go out? There are so many ways to join in the

festivities from the comfort of your home. So, gather with some friends and get ready to

celebrate the spookiest day of the year!



Scary Movie Night

To find some frights this Halloween, get your coziest pajamas on and a fuzzy fall blanket and

curl up on the couch for a scary movie. Some thrilling scary movies that come with good reviews

are The Conjuring, Us, It, and many more. If horror films aren’t for you, no worries! Cozy up

with a familiar film like Hocus Pocus or The Addams Family.



Candy Apples

The best part of Halloween is, we all know, the treats! Candy apples are such an easy and

delicious treat to accompany your movie night! Grab some caramel and toppings such as

M&M’s or Reese’s Pieces from the store and some fresh green apples. Bonus points if you pick

the apples from the orchard yourself! Dip your apples in caramel dip or in melted caramel and

add your preferred toppings then sit back and enjoy!



Pumpkin Carving and Painting

I know many people carve pumpkins every year, but it is always such a staple of fall! Head

to your local pumpkin patch, pick up a fun treat or drink on the way home, and get your carving

materials. You can do a carving contest to see whose design is best or set up a theme, and

everyone tries to match their designs to that theme. If carving pumpkins is a little too messy or

time consuming, no worries, painting pumpkins is just as fun! Get some acrylic paint and use the

pumpkin as your canvas. Make sure you put your pumpkins out for your family, friends, and

neighbors to enjoy.



Board Night

Another snack idea to go along with Halloween is having a board night. Pick a theme such as

Halloween movies or maybe different monsters and have each person make a different snack or

dessert board based on the theme. Swap snacks and recipes as you watch movies or play board

games.



Firepit Fun

Finally, although the weather is getting chilly and we are spending less time outdoors, the

delight of a firepit and some smore’s will never disappoint. You can even add in your own twist

to your smore’s to make them more fall themed. Try putting a Reese’s cup as your chocolate or

decorate the smores with frosting to look like your favorite Halloween monsters and characters.

Whatever you do this Halloween season, just make sure you treat yourself and don’t think you have to go out or go to parties if you don’t want to! A cozy night at home with friends or family filled with sweets, movies, and games can be so much fun.