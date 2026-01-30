Girls who Run the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As HerCampus moves from 2025 into 2026, one thing I believe we can all agree on is that so many women attained success throughout 2025. From pop stars to athletes, to each one of you, us girls have had a powerful year. Let’s take a moment to appreciate some names of a few young women who made headlines in the last year, and some who are still up-and-coming in their success.

Tate McRae

Starting with pop stars, 22-year-old singer and dancer Tate McRae had an explosive year. Between her album So Close to What, releasing multiple singles including “Sports Car,” her Miss Possessive World Tour, and everything in between, her face and voice are featured across social media every day. Whether it was her songs playing on the radio, TikTok trends of her dances, or watching her perform at the VMA’s, she has influenced both the music and dance industries this year. Her confidence radiates through her music and movement. Even better, being so young and driven, she is only just getting started.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher may be an American rugby player, but she is also a huge TikTok star and advocate for body positivity and strength in women. Rugby is not as popularly watched as football or other sports, but Ilona’s increasing popularity drove huge new audiences to watch her rugby team, the Bristol Bears, breaking previous attendance records to the team’s games. As her positive influence videos gained more traction, she was featured in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit campaign. Now, she continues to show young girls and women that strong bodies are also beautiful and feminine.

Jordan Chiles

UCLA and two-time Olympic gymnast and medalist, Jordan Chiles, shows the world the meaning of confidence, dedication and hard work! She is a huge role model for young girls everywhere, and even participated in the 2025 season of Dancing with the Stars. Her success is far from over, considering she just scored two perfect 10’s at her recent 2026 college meets! At only 24 years old, her influence is just beginning, much like that of still-famous gymnasts, Shawn Johnson and Simone Biles.

Ava Wager

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Ava Wager made headlines at UDA (Universal Dance Association) in the last few years as a collegiate dancer. She had an impressive run with the University of Minnesota dance team, claiming wins after wins and showcasing incredible athleticism. Her solo parts turned into TikTok trends, and she drove more and more audiences to watch the UDA College Nationals. This year, she shocked us all by stepping down from dancing on the team, but then announced she would be choreographing for them and advancing her dance career! She, along with her sister Ellie Wagner, who is also an accomplished collegiate dancer, are popular on social media, inspiring dancers everywhere and driving new audiences to appreciate the sport and artistic aspects of it.