Galentine’s 2026: Show the girls some love!

Let’s face it: as much as us girls blush at the thought of flowers from a Valentine, it’s important to remember whose love has been around the longest. This year, show your Galentine’s some love with some simple, affordable gifts that are sure to make them smile. Even if it’s past Valentine’s Day, it’s never too late to spread the love and surprise your best friends.

A Bouquet for Your Bestie

I, myself, love to receive flowers (like most of us), but flowers are not only a symbol of romantic love. Flowers can come from anyone, and this year, let them be from you to your girls! You can never go wrong with something that is beautiful, smells amazing, and screams “I thought of you!” If you want to spread the love further without breaking the bank in the process, you can give a single flower out to your friends, stretching one bouquet to many hearts. Of course, a sweet note can always be included with the flower too.

Memories into Mail: Print those pictures

Memories with your best friends are already the best of gifts, so why not make them forever? If you want to get more creative with a Galentine’s card, head to your local CVS and pick up some printed pictures of you and your friends. These are always nice to put into a frame, on a cork board, or in a scrap book. No matter where the pictures end up, the gesture allows your friend to have a physical reminder of a sweet memory, and might just cheer them up to glance at after a long day.

Galentines Dinner!

Depending on your budget, taking one of your friends to dinner might just make their month. If time allows, you can even get dressed up and take some pictures (we all love a good Instagram post). If you want to save some money, it doesn’t have to be anything fancy– let’s be real, we all love some McDonald’s fries and a McFlurry, anyway. You could even surprise them by picking up their favorite fast food treat and having a movie night together. Things get busy around this time of year, especially for us college girls, so reminding each other of support and love goes a long way, even in the form of dinner or a sweet treat.

Don’t forget, you can have many Galentine’s, whether it be your friends, teammates, siblings, or even a parent. After all, our moms are the original Galentine’s. There are so many ways to show appreciation this February without maxing out your credit card, so hopefully these can get you started. Happy Valentine’s Day girls!