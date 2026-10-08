Fall Book Recommendations for a Cozy Night in.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally that time of year again. Cozy sweaters, rewatching comfort shows (like Gilmore girls), hot coffee, sunday night football and the best books to get you in the autumn spirit. Based on my last article, I talked about how one of my favorite teen dramas, Gossip Girl, brought about ways to have a digital disconnect, embracing a time that felt simpler and being able to slow down and appreciate what’s around you. To continue that course of thought, I am a massive reader. I love reading so much that I managed, with my crazy schedule, to read about 31 books last year (not to brag). One of my favorite things is to talk about books that I have read, while also giving new recommendations to others based on their interests. We all know the classics like “The Hunger Games” and “Twilight”, but I want to shed some light on some of my other personal favorites. So, here are seven of my favorite fall coded reads that I have loved over the past couple of years;

Good girls guide to murder (Trilogy) by Holly Jackson (2019-2021)

A murder that happened 5 years ago vs. Pippa Fitz-Amobi, a high school senior who’s searching for answers. I remember reading this book as a freshman in high school, which was the year when I first got back into reading, and I had never read a murder mystery up until that point. I can confidently say that this is one of the only books that I was genuinely scared of reading words on a page. Holly Jackson’s writing style literally makes you feel like you are uncovering this muder mystery with the main characters. This is a trilogy, and the ending of each book has a dark twist at every turn, while leaving you utterly speechless by the end of it. The murder mystery aspect with the high school setting takes me back to reading this in between classes, while also watching the leaves change and staying by the fireplace when it gets colder. I recommend this if you truly want a scare, and especially if you love a good horror read.

One of us is Lying (Trilogy) by Karen M. McManus (2017-2023)

Sticking to the high school setting, let me set the stage. Five students from different walks of life get detention on a Monday afternoon, but by the end, only four leave the room. Bronwyn, Addy, Nate, Cooper and the unfortunate victim Simon (who created the school’s gossip app). There was a post that revealed that Simon was supposed to expose his classmates before his untimely death, which makes everyone a suspect. The best way to describe this story is if you took the 80’s classic The Breakfast Club and Gossip Girl mixed with a murder mystery. Each chapter, you are convinced that a different character committed the murderer, but it’s not until the last few pages that the killer is revealed, and it’s genuinely chilling. This is also a trilogy that then continues by following friends and siblings of the original four. This was also adapted into a tv series but unfortunately it only lasted one season. One of us is Lying as a thriller itself is electrifying and is one of my favorite stories. If you want something with twists and turns this is 100% for you!

The Naturals (Series) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (2013-Present)

Seventeen year old Cassie Hobbs has always had a talent for profiling people, but it was always a hobby. That is until the FBI comes to her door with a secret program involved with tracking down serial killers, with help from teens just like her. Micheal’s talent is reading emotions, Lia is an excellent liar, Sloane is best with statistics, and Dean is not only a profiler like Cassie, but the son of one of the most dangerous serial killers in America. With a brand new killer on the loose and a carefully thought out investigation takes place, it’s up to the naturals to discover the clues to lead the FBI to the killer. This book was fantastic and I read the first one in a day, then the rest of the series in a week. There’s a thriller aspect, a great subplot of romance, and a found family. The ending of each book had me shocked at every page!

The Inheritance Games (Series) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (2020-2026)

Confession, I never want these books to be over but unfortunately the final instalment was released back in July of this year. I have also put off reading it because I do not want the series to be over. Reading this also for the first time back in 2021, I found this book through the reading side of TikTok (aka booktok). The story follows Avery Kylie Grambs, and when she mysteriously inherits billions from Tobias Hawthrone, whom she has never met. She also has the requirement of living in the Hawthorne mansion and encountering the four grandsons who live there. Countless riddles and puzzles on every page, and caught between lies at every turn, Avery has to play along in order to figure out her purpose in this family. A story that constantly has you thinking and is written in a way that I have never seen before. Also having met Jennifer Lynn Barnes, she has a PHD in psychology before becoming an author, so you know every plot twist was thought out to the exact detail.

Legendborn (Trilogy) by Tracey Deonne

From the legends of King Arthur is a coming of age mystery fantasy following 16 year old Bree Matthews, who is struggling after her mothers death. Being accepted into a special program for high schoolers, Bree goes to UNC-Chapel Hill but witnesses an attack by a magical creature the first night. This creature that she saw? A demon that was then taken down by a teenage mage attempts and fails to wipe Bree’s memories. Bree ends up discovering her own set of powers, and then gets inducted into the secret society of the “Legendborn”. Bree learns that this so-called “Legendborn” might have something to do with her mother’s death, and now she will stop at nothing to figure out why. Extraordinarily detailed and interesting, I read this book with my best friend and we were both obsessed. I have not read the third book yet but I am looking forward to it!

Shadow and Bone & Six of Crows (Trilogy and Duology) by Leigh Bardugo

The Shadow and Bone trilogy follows the realm of Ravka having been split in half by the mysterious shadow fold. Thus leading to lone refugee Alina Starkov to accidentally discover her powers and be called the sun summoner, also known as the chosen one to free the realm from evil. I was immediately immersed within this world and this book is what got me back into reading. It is your typical chosen one story that keeps you engaged, but also has hints of romance and mystery. The second series is titled Six of Crows which is set two years after the events of the third book in the Shadow and Bone trilogy. In the bustling hub on the island of Ketterdam following the main characters Kaz, Inej, Jesper, Wylan, Nina and Matthias, and they try to take on the biggest heist of their lives. While staying in the world of the Grisha, Six of Crows introduces you to the underdog story that resonates with you long after you read. It is an extravagant and detailed world that makes you want to live in it, and every character seems larger than life. I am including both series because they are both written by the incredible Leigh Burdugo. She has a talent unlike any author that I have read in the past, and I will always refer back to her books as a source of comfort (no matter how crazy they can be). She is also the first author I have met in person and I can only hope to be as good a writer as her.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (Novel) by Taylor Jenkins Reed

Fittingly, my last recommendation is titled “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”. Released in 2017, this novel tells the story of the rich, lavish and scandalous lifestyle of fictional movie star Evelyn Hugo, and will keep you hooked on every page. It follows a reporter by the name of Monique Grant, when she mysteriously gets asked to do a biography of the legendary Evelyn Hugo. Throughout the book, there are flashbacks to Hugo’s younger years, and goes forward until present day. Along with the story of all seven husbands, Evelyn Hugo becomes a real person to you while reading as you truly understand her struggle throughout her life. I know for me, reading those final chapters when all of the details fall into place made me emotional and definitely had my jaw on the floor.

I loved reading and immersing myself in these stories, and I hope you will too!

xoxo,

Isabella Pizzimenti