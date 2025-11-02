Did Gatsby love Daisy? Let’s talk about it. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Great Gatsby written by F. Scott Fitzgerald is a classic in modernist literature; A novel I am sure we have all read in high school. It represents the duality of love and desire. However, Jay Gatsby is a misunderstood character. He is seen as a love bombing manipulator that is only in love with the idea of Daisy. Well, that is partially true. For about five years, Gatsby held onto the old Daisy and their past relationship. He had high hopes for her to be as excited to see him after all these years, and for their relationship to go back to normal.

While that is not the case, Gatsby represents idealism, and continues to strive for this as part of his own “American Dream.” He builds his way up to the top, throws these extravagant parties, and makes connections with various people just for the chance he can have a good life with Daisy.

Although Gatsby has spent years building his life around the dream of being with Daisy again, once they finally reunite, the dream loses some of its excitement. Jay Gastby was in love with the idea of Daisy. He was holding onto the Daisy he loved years before, which is why he was so insistent on getting her back, throwing lavish parties just so she could attend. However, once they reunited, Gatsby’s “count of enchanted objects had diminished by one,” and because of his great expectations of reuniting with the version of the girl he once knew and loved, this current version of Daisy “tumbled short of his dreams” (Fitzgerald 100-103). It is evident that Gatsby is more in love with the idea of chasing Daisy than actually being with her. However, there is no doubt in my mind that he once truly loved her.

As the story goes on, his love for her changes and gets unhealthy. He becomes possessive over her, and wants her to erase the past five years she spent with her current husband, Tom Buchanan. At this point, Gatsby does view her as this ‘prize’ that he needs to have in his life again. He idealizes Daisy, and does not see her for who she truly is. Gatsby ignores her flaws, her selfishness and her wrongs. Someone that used to be the light in his life, turns into the darkness. In this way, Daisy ruins Gatsby’s future, but that is the power love can have on someone.