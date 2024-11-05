Delicious Thanksgiving Dishes for Every Dietary Preference 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Need help thinking of what to make for Thanksgiving that will leave everyone full and satisfied? I’ve got you covered with delicious Thanksgiving meals that cater to everyone’s dietary preferences. Whether you are hosting vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free guests, or those following a keto diet, there are plenty of delicious options to ensure that everyone at your table feels satisfied and included. This article will explore a variety of mouthwatering Thanksgiving dishes, from traditional favorites to innovative alternatives. Embrace the spirit of diversity and gratitude this holiday season with this guide to creating a memorable and inclusive Thanksgiving meal.

Traditional Favorites:

Turkey

Salmon Wellington (Substitute Turkey for a Pescatarian diet or lifestyle)

Garlic and Cheese Biscuits Served With Pizza Sauce

Stuffed Peppers

Vegetarian and Vegan Options:

Pumpkin Gnocchi

Cauliflower Steak

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

Dairy-Free and Nut-Free Alternatives:

Leek and Sourdough Stuffing (dairy-free, nut-free, egg-free, corn-free, vegan): It can be made DF by subbing the butter for Olive Oil.

DF Gravy by subbing butter for coconut oil and for gluten-free option sub flour for GF flour.

Maple Roasted Carrots NF

Mac & Cheese can be made DF & NF.

Keto Friendly:

Keto Apple Pie

Keto Broccoli Salad

Roasted Cauliflower

Gluten-Free:

Pumpkin Bread

Butternut Squash Soup

Dinner Rolls

Low-Carb:

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Brocolini

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

Classic Side Dishes:

Roasted Vegetables

Broccoli Cheddar Casserole

Stuffing

Cranberry Sauce

Desserts Everyone Will Love:

Pumpkin Mousse

Pumpkin Pie

No Bake Pecan Pie Mini Tarts

Sugar Free Basque Cheesecake

Tips for Hosting a Diverse Thanksgiving Meal

On top of these various recipes, I have gathered some further tips for a successful Thanksgiving dinner.

Communicate with Guests About Dietary Restrictions: Don’t be afraid to ask your guests about their dietary needs. Clear communication will help you plan a menu that everyone can enjoy. You can even send out menus to guests (at least a week in advance) so they know what to expect. Lastly, adding table cards to label dishes and including food allergies and indicators are essential when inviting many guests over with varying dietary restrictions.

Create a Balanced Menu: Mix and match dishes to create a menu that offers a variety of flavors and options. From plant-based mains to decadent desserts, there’s something for everyone at your table.

As you prepare to gather around the table with loved ones this Thanksgiving, remember that the true essence of the holiday lies in coming together, being thankful and sharing a meal that accommodates everyone’s needs. With these dishes and tips in mind, you’re ready to host a Thanksgiving feast that brings everyone together, no matter their eating preference. Happy Thanksgiving!