Could Season 4 be the best season of Bridgerton? Let’s Talk About It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

by Veronica Field

On Thursday, January 29th, the first part of Bridgerton season 4 premiered on Netflix. The series, which first came to our screens in 2020, has been a hit for all the period drama girls with its swoon-worthy men, romantic love stories, and, of course, drama.

After watching the first 4 episodes of this season, I was in love, and I truly think that season 4 could be a fan favorite of mine and even the best season, but let’s talk about it.

What is Bridgerton?

The popular period drama on Netflix is based on an 8 part book series by author Julia Quinn that is set in Regency-era England. The books follow the eight Bridgerton siblings (all named in alphabetical order) and their respective love interests, the books being.

1. The Duke and I, Daphne and Simon

2. The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony and Kate

3. An Offer from a Gentleman, Benedict and Sophie

4. Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope

5. To Sir Philip with Love, Eloise and Philip

6. When he was Wicked, Francesca and Michael (turned Michaela in the series)

7. It’s in his Kiss, Hyacinth and Gareth

8. On the Way to the Wedding, Gregory and Lucy

Each book has its own unique trope and personality, and although the books may not be as dazzling as the series, they are still a good read if you love Regency romance.

Bridgerton So Far

Bridgerton’s first three seasons have followed the first, second, and fourth books in the series. The show has taken many creative liberties to make it more appealing to viewers, focusing more on glamour and love than historical accuracy; I mean, I’m not complaining.

No, it was for where we are in the series… Season 1 follows eldest daughter Daphne and Simon, Duke of Hastings. The two have a fake dating trope, which eventually leads to a forced marriage with the plot of “not having Regency ladies in compromising positions.” Daphne and Simon have initial bliss in their marriage, but Simon takes advantage of Daphne’s lack of knowledge about marital acts and lies about his ability to have children, something Daphne desperately wants. They end up overcoming this in a controversial way, which made their season less enjoyable for me, but, of course, they had a happy ending.

Season 2 follows the eldest brother, Anthony, the Viscount, and Kate Sharma. This season has been a fan favorite for many due to the enemies-to-lovers trope. Anthony, who needs a wife, sets out to find the most eligible debutante of the season. His eyes land on Miss Edwina Sharma, named the diamond of the season by the queen herself. Although Edwina is everything Anthony could want in a wife, his eyes keep coming back to Edwina’s older sister Kate, who only wishes the best for Edwina, something she makes clear to Anthony. When Anthony proposes to Edwina, there is a constant lingering for Kate, which comes to a head on his wedding day when Edwina realizes Anthony doesn’t love her but her sister. With this public humiliation of the Bridgertons, they go out of their way to fix it, where Kate and Anthony begin to fall for each other, and after an emotional horse accident, the two finally realize the true soulmate kind of love between them.

After the high of season 2, you would expect something great for season 3, yes? No, Season 3 has been disliked due to its many side plots taking away from the third brother, Colin, and Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope. Colin and Penelope have a friends-to-lovers trope, not my favorite, but still cute. After years on the marriage market, Penelope has still not found a husband, so Colin decides to assist. In short, Colin ends up becoming Penelope’s husband while soon finding out that she is Lady Whistledown. The season was just underwhelming in my opinion.

Season 4: Will it be the Best?

After three seasons, Bridgerton finally covers the second brother, Benedict, and his unique story. While his other siblings find love within their social class, Benedict finds love with a maid, Sophie. Benedict’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman, is a Cinderella retelling. Sophie, in a silver dress, attends a masquerade ball where she meets handsome Benedict Bridgerton, and after a night of dancing, the time has come at midnight for the masks to come off, but Sophie, needing to go home, leaves Benedict wondering.

So far, only four episodes have been released, and they have already lived up to the expectations of the book. Each episode made me want more, and out of all of the seasons, season four seems to pass season two as the best and most loved season, at least for me.

The next four episodes release on February 26th, 2026, where the question will truly be answered: will Bridgerton season four and its glamorous Cinderella retelling be the best, or will it disappoint viewers once again?