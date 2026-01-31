Choosing the Risks While Wearing my Crown 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Written by Honora Saccu

I asked my friends what taking a risk means to them.

Some said it’s doing something outside their comfort zone, pushing boundaries to grow into a better version of themselves. Others said that in their everyday lives or careers, taking a risk looks like putting others before themselves, like nurses or firefighters.

Recently, I took a risk in my own life.

For me, it meant investing time into something without knowing whether it would be worth it. A risk meant allowing myself to be vulnerable, putting myself in a position where I could get hurt, disappointed, or learn something new.

I was scared. I was uncertain. But I took the risk anyway, and I’m so glad I did.

Through this experience, I’ve found a new part of myself. A version of me that unlocked the happy little kid in my heart. You’re probably wondering, what was the risk? I’m just going to come out and say it… I met a boy.

I’m someone who protects myself and loves doing my own thing. I don’t easily risk my time or energy on someone else. But taking this chance wasn’t just about meeting someone new; it was about having the confidence to keep choosing vulnerability over fear.

Taking a risk only has two outcomes: it works out, or it doesn’t, but either way, you learn. And in learning, you grow.

There’s something about taking a risk that builds an unshakable kind of confidence. It takes confidence to be brave, but bravery also creates confidence.

So to the girls reading this: never be afraid to be vulnerable, and never be afraid to be yourself. Radiate who you are in every light. You are a gift in this world, and to the right people, you will be recognized as one.

When you trust yourself and move through life with confidence, you attract what aligns with you. Be yourself, do it boldly, and trust that what’s meant for you will meet you there. Taking this risk taught me that confidence isn’t being fearless; it’s choosing to wear your crown anyway.

With Love <3

Honora Saccu