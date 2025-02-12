Celebrating Love in All Forms: A Guide to Valentine’s Day for Couples and Singles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is not just for couples; it’s a celebration of love in all its beautiful forms. It’s a day when we can express affection not only to our partners but also to friends, family, and even ourselves. So whether you’re part of a couple or happily single, Valentine’s Day is a perfect opportunity to focus on the various kinds of love in your life.

For Couples: Making it Special

For couples, Valentine’s Day is every day, but this day can be a wonderful chance to show your partner how much you still love them.

Plan a Romantic Dinner: Whether it is a home-cooked meal or a night out at your favorite spot. Food is the way to the heart.

Take a Pottery Class: Ever seen the movie “Ghost” with Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze? Well, one of the most iconic scenes takes place when Sam, in his ghostly form, gently guides Molly’s hands along the spinning clay as they shape a clay pot. You and your partner can act out this romantic scene.

Give Thoughtful Gifts: Consider the relationship and what your partner is interested in. A gift does not have to be store-bought, it can be handmade or even an experience.

Make New Memories: Whether going on a hike, signing up for a couples cooking class, or booking a couples massage, you and your partner can use this day to make new memories and strengthen your love.

For Singles: Self Love

No need to ignore Valentine’s Day just because you’re single. Instead, make it a day to celebrate yourself!

Treat Yourself: Book a spa day, host your own spa day at home, bake yourself delicious Valentine’s-themed treats, or go glamping with your friends. Use this day as a reminder to love yourself, mind, body, and soul.

Spend Time with Friends or Family: Plan a game night, make Valentine’s Day-themed food or dessert, throw a PJ party wearing your favorite pink/red Valentine’s PJs, or have a craft night. Spend time with those you love.

Book a Class: Learn or strengthen a new skill or discover a new hobby.

Movie/Series Marathon: Watch your favorite series or movie while eating dinner or snacking. Plan your own “Netflix and Chill” day. Still haven’t seen the latest Marvel movie? Not caught up on Stranger Things? Well, today’s your chance to sit back, relax, and binge-watch.

This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday, so think about making it a weekend of love. Embrace what makes you happy, and don’t be afraid to create your own traditions. Whether coupled up or celebrating solo, let love fill the day.