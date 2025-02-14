Canceling Cupid: Redefining The Meaning Of Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter.

For years beyond my age, Valentine’s Day has been a hallmark holiday that focuses on the joy and love of couples. Between the heart-shaped chocolate boxes, flowers, and teddy bears, it’s almost impossible to find a space for those who do not have a significant other. Every year, we are smothered with trending rom-coms and gift ideas for a lover, but rarely are we focused on the love we have for ourselves and each other, beyond a romantic setting.

When I get to thinking, it’s hard to identify a holiday that celebrates those who are on their own and those who are not in a romantically committed relationship. There’s no trending love song for the single nor is there a stuffed toy we can receive. Aside from the singles, I think Valentine’s Day should be a day that celebrates all love, and not just the ones we have romantically. How often do we have a day dedicated to celebrating the love we have for ourselves or the love we have for our friends, communities, families, or everyday interactions? Well, assuming your answer is never, I would like to redefine this day of love and reframe it as a day of gratitude and appreciation.

More times than not, we are so consumed with our day-to-day shenanigans that we forget the importance of love for ourselves and the environment. Oftentimes, I find that we give more care to others than we give to ourselves, which is funny because we have been placed into a culture that so strongly highlights the importance of self-care. I find that February 14th is a day where we are sitting and waiting for someone or something to make us feel appreciated and loved when in reality, we should be giving it to ourselves every day.

After all, isn’t the most strong and valuable relationship we have with ourselves? If we don’t redefine and rethink this holiday, I think we are bound to go in the wrong direction of self-love and self-care, and not just for single people. I think as a society, we need to incorporate more love and appreciation without it being on the calendar. Love itself is one of the things I value most, and I don’t mean romantically. I

think our societal definition of love has been morphed into more of a romantic setting and less of an appreciation and gratitude for our daily lives. What if we centered Valentine’s Day around all types of love, rather than just romantic love? Would we be in a society where we are kinder to ourselves and maybe a little less dreadful of the holiday? In other words, would canceling the classic Cupid that hovers over romance make us happier?