Books to Fall Into This Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets cooler and the leaves begin to change, there is no better time to pick up a new book. Fall is the season for cozy blankets, warm drinks, rainy afternoons, and finding a story that you do not want to put down. Whether you are looking for a lighthearted romance, a small-town story, or something a little more emotional, there is a book for every fall mood. If you are ready to build your reading list for the season, here are five books to add to it.

Pumpkin Spice and Not So Nice by Becky Monson

If the title alone does not put you in the mood for fall, the story will. Pumpkin Spice and Not So Nice is a romantic comedy that brings together romance, humor, and plenty of seasonal charm.

This is the type of book to pick up when you want something light and fun. It has the cozy feeling that makes you want to curl up on the couch with a pumpkin spice latte and spend the afternoon reading. For romance readers who fully embrace pumpkin-spice season, this is an easy addition to the fall reading list.

The Honeycrisp Orchard Inn by Valerie Bowman

Nothing says fall quite like apple picking, which makes The Honeycrisp Orchard Inn a perfect seasonal read. The story takes readers to an apple orchard and inn in Harvest Hollow, giving it the kind of setting that immediately brings to mind crisp weather, changing leaves, and weekends spent at the orchard.

Along with its autumn setting, the book offers romance and small-town charm. If going apple picking is already on your fall bucket list, this is the kind of book you will want to bring home afterward. It captures the cozy, slower feeling that makes this season so enjoyable.

The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore

It would be almost impossible to make a cozy fall reading list without including The Pumpkin Spice Café. Jeanie moves to the small town of Dream Harbor after taking over her aunt’s café. Her new life brings her face-to-face with Logan, a local farmer who is not quite sure what to think of the bubbly newcomer disrupting his normally quiet routine.

Between the small-town setting, café, romance, and endless fall atmosphere, this book feels like autumn from beginning to end. If your perfect fall day involves getting your favorite coffee and spending hours reading somewhere cozy, The Pumpkin Spice Café should be near the top of your list.

Fall Into Temptation by Lucy Score

For readers who want to add a little more romance to their fall, Fall Into Temptation by Lucy Score is another book to consider. The story brings readers into the small town of Blue Moon and follows Gianna Decker and Beckett Pierce as their lives become increasingly intertwined.

Lucy Score is known for small-town romance, and this book gives readers plenty of it. It is a fun choice when you want to escape into a romantic story during a chilly fall weekend. Sometimes fall reading does not need witches, ghosts, or mysteries—a good romance and a cozy place to read can be enough.

The Last Letter by Rebecca Yarros

Not every fall book has to be light and cozy. If you are looking for something more emotional, The Last Letter by Rebecca Yarros offers a very different reading experience from the other books on this list.

The story centers around Beckett and Ella and begins with a letter from Beckett’s best friend, Ryan, who asks him to help Ella if anything happens to him. What follows is an emotional story about love, loss, family, and the promises people make to one another.

This is definitely the book on the list to choose when you want something with more emotional depth. Grab a blanket—and maybe some tissues—because this is the kind of story that can stay with you long after you finish the last page.

Find Your Fall Read

Everyone has a different idea of the perfect fall day, and your reading list can be the same way. If you are fully embracing pumpkin-spice season, start with Pumpkin Spice and Not So Nice or The Pumpkin Spice Café. If apple picking is more your style, escape to the orchard with The Honeycrisp Orchard Inn. Romance readers can curl up with Fall Into Temptation, while anyone looking for a more emotional story can reach for The Last Letter.

No matter which one you choose, fall is the perfect excuse to slow down and make more time for reading. Grab your favorite blanket, order a seasonal drink, light a fall candle, and spend a chilly afternoon getting lost in a new story. After all, a good book might just be the best accessory for fall.