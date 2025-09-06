Bonrad or Jellyfish?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Sacred Heart chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we are almost halfway through the last season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, angst has started to arise, tears are starting to drop and hearts are about to break. The excitement is going through the roof, and the debate begins… two brothers, one girl. Who is she going to pick? Now, if you are a fan of the books (spoiler alert), of course we all know that she chose Conrad. But, is Jenny Han going to make changes to the TV series? Who knows. Well, let’s dive into the pros and cons of both brothers: Jeremiah and Conrad.

Let’s start with Jeremiah. I’ll start off with some pros. First, Jeremiah is a supportive friend and cares for Belly. In both the books and the show, Jeremiah is definitely a good friend. He is dependable, kind, and does things for Belly without expecting anything in return. He has a nonserious, playful personality, and is outgoing and fun. And he is definitely the life of the party. Lastly, he is emotionally open. Compared to his brother, Conrad, Jeremiah is more in touch with his feelings and isn’t afraid to show his emotions. Of course, Jeremiah also has his cons. He’s impulsive, and tends to act out of anger or sadness without thinking through his actions. He also struggles with jealousy and insecurity. When it comes to Belly and Conrad, he is always jealous even in the smallest of situations and he outwardly shows it too, such as throwing fireworks when they were about to kiss on the fourth of July. Jeremiah is also overly dependent on others. He leans on Belly for support, emotionally and physically, and can be a little clingy. Lastly, Jeremiah is also naive. He doesn’t understand the hardships that come with marriage and doesn’t always see things realistically. This tends to lead to him making a rushed decision or acting irrationally.

Now, let’s get into the pros and cons of Conrad Fisher. Firstly, Conrad is loyal and protective. Conrad cares deeply for the people that he loves, especially Belly, who he has loved for a very long time. Even if he doesn’t show it clearly, we can still always depend on Conrad to be loyal and caring towards Belly when she needs it the most. Conrad is also self-sacrificing. He put his feelings for Belly aside so that his brother would be happy, and he is willing to put his needs aside so that he can help others even at his own expense. And of course, he is working on bettering himself by going to therapy. Lastly, Conrad is intelligent and ambitious. He is very smart, motivated and works hard for his goals. He shows determination and a plan for his career in the future. However, there are also cons to Conrad as well. He is emotionally distant and a poor communicator. Even though his emotions are deep, he often doesn’t let people see them, hiding them from everyone, including Belly. This causes mixed feelings and confusion for the people involved. Lastly, Conrad is moody and withdrawn. He has a broody personality and is always down about something. This can come off as exhausting for Belly, especially when she is just trying to connect with him.

So, whether you are a Jellyfish or a Bonrad fan, we all know that both brothers have their flaws and their assets. And who knows what Jenny Han is going to decide for the end of the TV series. Will Belly choose Conrad? Or will she choose Jeremiah? Or, maybe she will end up choosing herself. We will find out soon.