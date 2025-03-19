The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nail art has taken off this year, from 3D designs to the cat-eye heart trend, it’s hard to keep up with what’s “in” at the moment. Here are five nail art trends for this summer:

Animal Print

We saw a huge comeback of cheetah print in fashion this year, but watch out; Because this summer all the animal prints are going to take off in nail art, especially zebra print. A cherry red polish goes beautifully with animal print and these designs give off an edgy style that goes great with a statement outfit. The little details make this design stick out and are perfect for getting in the fun summer mood.

3D Fruits and Veggies



Last summer we saw 3D lemons and oranges on nails increase dramatically in popularity, but as this summer approaches, blueberries, tomatoes, grapes and more are appearing on nails. The 3D aspect adds a fun texture that you won’t be able to take your eyes off of, and makes the fruits and veggies look good enough to eat! These nails are super fun for tropical vacations and days by the pool.

Watercolor Nails



Nail art truly is always leveling up, and the watercolor nail trend is insanely intricate. Whether it’s a replication of Van Gogh’s starry night or bright florals, the artistry of the watercolor pattern adds a touch of elegance to any look and is the perfect design for dinner after a long day at the beach, or a girls’ painting night!

Bugs



Okay, hear me out. I know it sounds a little gross at first, but bugs make for an adorable trend in nail art. From ladybugs to slugs, yes you read that right, slugs; Bug designs on nails bring a very earthy vibe to your style and are out of the box. Whether 3D or not, these nature-themed designs are ideal for summer gardening and getting out in nature!

Blue and Yellow Chrome



It’s no surprise that chrome made this list, because chrome really is beautiful. However, blue and yellow chrome just stand out from the rest. A royal blue chrome screams summer and gives you energy just by looking at the vibrancy of the color. Yellow on the other hand reflects the soft sunrises and sunsets that we all love in the summer. The two colors also complement each other, and a nail said with both would be stunning.