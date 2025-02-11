The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Choosing a major is a big deal for anyone thinking of going to college. There are people who know what they want to pursue at a young age, whether it’s being a doctor, lawyer or marine biologist. However, this is not the case for everyone, and the reality of the situation is that choosing a career path is rarely linear. We should embrace risk-taking and explore our options, especially if we have a choice.

College is About Exploration

Many of us enter college with limited knowledge about career options, making it the perfect time to explore and discover what we like. Fear of switching paths due to external pressures isn’t worth the regret that will likely follow. Although I am currently a pre-med major, it wasn’t something I decided early on. I was initially interested in psychology, but after talking to older pre-med students and taking biology-related courses, I decided medicine might be for me. Even now, three years in, like many of my pre-med peers, I sometimes doubt myself due to the challenging coursework. It’s okay to feel this way. If you make the right decision for yourself, you will learn to embrace the challenges, and your passion will outshine your hesitation. If not, it’s alright to change your mind—it’s never too late.

Your Interests and Goals can Evolve

We are not the same people at age 18 or 19 compared to when we graduate college. Our personalities evolve, and so do our interests and goals, which is bound to happen with age and the many experiences we have in college. Changing your major is simply a reflection of this growth. Some people might join a new club that has nothing to do with their major, and they might love it so much that it prompts them to switch majors. An engineering major might participate in a sustainability project and find him- or herself loving environmental science. This change of heart is not a failure or a weakness but an act of bravery. It shows you are adaptable and can handle a change in your life without falling apart. We need to remember that if we spend our lives thinking about what others will have to say about our decisions, then we might as well not live for ourselves.

Avoid Burnout and Regret

Sticking with a major because you think it’s too late to change it will most likely lead to burnout and unhappiness. Money and time are both important, but your satisfaction with your life and job trumps it all. Your education is an investment in yourself, and pursuing a path you’re passionate about is worth the adjustment.

Practical Tips for Changing Your Major

Reflect on your interests: If you find yourself excited about a course you are taking and want to follow that career path, ask older people who are already there for some advice. Do not be afraid of talking to upperclassmen who have been through what you’re going through and ask them questions. Do your research: It’s important that you know what you’re getting yourself into, so look into what courses your new major will require you to take, as well as the career path itself. Does it fit into your long-term goals? Plan ahead: Make sure you talk to your advisors and see that this switch to a new subject will still ensure you graduate on time and doesn’t put too much strain on your schedule. You should still have time for yourself and the things you love to do. Stay open-minded: You might think that switching majors is a mistake or even want to switch it again after trying it out for a while. This is normal because you’re diving into something new, so it might take time for you to commit to your new major. That is why it’s so important that you make sure it’s what you want so you don’t have to stress out going back and forth between two majors.

It’s Your Journey

It takes courage to change your major, and it shows that you’re dedicated to finding a profession you’ll value. Finding a route that excites you and embracing the change that comes with it is better than settling for one that doesn’t. Your college experience is solely yours, and improvement is not linear, regardless of how many times you switch your major.