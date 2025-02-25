The Top 5 Restaurants In New Jersey That I Adore And Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

Food, food, food. What is there not to love? In this article, I will provide you with my five favorite eateries in the entire state of New Jersey, and by reading this article, you can rest assured that you’ll gain an insatiable appetite and start planning your next birthday or anniversary dinner. Or, keep these in mind for when you want to grab and go to avoid running late to work or school!

Chatpati Delhi Where do I begin? The flavors tantalize your taste buds, and every item, such as paneer, which is Indian cottage cheese seasoned and cooked to perfection, is made in-house. When you eat paneer, the first taste that hits your tongue is the salty, savory spice rub and its soft, pillowy texture. If paneer is not your speed, treat yourself to a Kathi Roll, Shawarma’s Indian cousin. Your Kathi Roll may have paneer, chicken, or soya chaap, which are soy patties seasoned with chutney and grilled or put inside a roll. The soft chapati, India’s version of a tortilla, and the flavorful filling create a symphony of flavors, and the vegetables give it a slight crunch. Stepping into CPD feels like a hug, and their food is just comforting. Tacoria While the meal plan offers students access to various on-campus dining halls and cafes, sometimes we want something different. This is why you need to go to Tacoria, and eat their Golden Avocado Burrito. The avocado is fried into thin strips, then stuffed into a fluffy tortilla with Tacoria’s signature chipotle aioli, black beans, and rice. What is there not to love? It cannot get any easier than this: the flavors harmonize, and in my mouth, it’s a marriage of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s “Everything Has Changed,” except nothing has changed other than my standards for burritos. Treat yourself to a blazing burrito at Tacoria, and you will not be disappointed. The Rose This Pan-Asian restaurant serves Indian-Chinese and Thai food, offering far more than Pad Thai and Chow Mein. I am talking about green curry, pepper chicken, chili garlic noodles, and more. When I visit The Rose with my family, we order their Paneer Bao Buns and vegetarian Schezwan Noodles. Both dishes shower your taste buds with sweet and savory sensations, and I find myself having difficulty putting the fork down. A tangy sauce covers the paneer, and a spicy, savory sauce covers the noodles and the array of vegetables ranging from peppers to onions. If you ever come to The Rose, know that your taste buds are in for a treat and that your stomach will thank you. Da Filippo’s The prices are relatively high, but a bowl of delicious pasta is worth the money and the wait (please make reservations!). When you enter Da Filippo’s, a warm couple greets you, taking pride in their Italian cuisine, showcasing what Italy has to offer; I order their fried arugula and shrimp pasta called Gamberi Alla Nonna Giovanna. The fried arugula contains a drizzle of garlic cream sauce with cheese, and the textures contrast beautifully with the crispy arugula and the creamy, smooth sauce. The Gamberi Alla Nonna Giovanna is a shrimp pasta with peas and a saffron cream sauce that is pleasantly light. Elevate the dish with black pepper. Da Filippo’s dishes are equivalent to your Mom and Dad’s hug, and if you ever go to Somerville, you know where to go. Cheesecake Factory We know what this gem is known for, but you know what I love? The Bistro Shrimp Pasta: battered crispy shrimp, spaghettini pasta tossed with tomatoes, arugula, garlic, and mushrooms in a basil-garlic-lemon creamy sauce. This is a match made in heaven, but if you want to slightly change the dish, ask for grilled shrimp instead of fried shrimp. Conclude the meal with my all-time favorite: caramel pecan turtle cheesecake. The pecans are crunchy, the cheesecake itself is smooth with a chocolate base, a truly decadent masterpiece. Cheesecake Factory needs you, and you need Cheesecake Factory.

Food is the way to the heart! Regardless of whether you’re in a rush, remember to fuel your body! Treat food as your friend, and treat yourself to a host of delicious goodies! Happy eating!