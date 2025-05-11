The Revival of “Old Hollywood” Fashion on the 2025 Award Season Red Carpet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unfortunately, awards season is officially over, and with it, a collection of red-carpet looks to be remembered, and the beginning of a resurgence of the “Old Hollywood” aesthetic.

The “Old Hollywood” period refers to the 1920s through the 1960s, and the fashion of the celebrities of this era was infused with glamour and allure. Most notable were the looks of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Lauren Bacall. The increasing dramatics of filmmaking and cinema were reflected in the period’s showstopping fashion. Silhouettes, bold lips, statement pieces, and feathers galore– this era is worth replicating on the modern red carpet.

To kick off this present-day trip down memory lane is the queen of all red carpets: Zendaya.

The actress stunned at the Golden Globes with a curled bob, a burnt amber dress full of drama, and a bold statement necklace. It is also worth mentioning the internet-breaking engagement ring that she debuted on this carpet. Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, excelled once again with this look that is just dripping with luxury.

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter have noticed the vintage flair she’s applied to her looks, especially throughout the length of her “Short n’ Sweet” Tour. She has been known for her Betty Boop-esque outfits as of late, and her Grammys red carpet look did not fall short of this aesthetic. Her gown is custom JW Anderson, combining a classic silhouette and textures with a sultry open back.

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hardcore fans spotted a correlation between Carpenter’s look and actress Shirley MacLaine in the 1964 film “What a Way to Go!”. The girl definitely does her research.

More feathers made their way onto the carpet with Fernanda Torres’ Oscar look. This gorgeous floor-length black gown is proof that the little details, like the sparkle and feathers that adorn this dress, are showstopping features.

Back at the Grammys, Doechii was seen sporting classic finger waves with a modern “office siren” edge. This hairstyle was popularized in the 1920s by actresses and flappers, seen often by icons such as Josephine Baker and Bette Davis as a way of leveling up the bob cut.

Ariana Grande’s prominent rebrand has also seemed to draw inspiration from Old Hollywood icons. Fans have pointed out her resemblance to a young Audrey Hepburn, even insinuating Grande should play her in a potential biopic.

This resemblance is especially uncanny in her Golden Globes look, from the empire waist to the classic opera gloves. Her dress is archival Givenchy straight from the heart of Old Hollywood Fashion in 1966.

Raye and Cardi B at the Grammys and Selena Gomez and the Oscars were all adorned with old Hollywood-style bobs and gowns that put the “glitz” in “glitz and glamour”. If anyone is meeting with their hairstylist soon, this may be a sign to finally give in to the big chop.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma Stone is rocking an even bigger chop at the Oscars, and Quinta Brunson is rocking radiantly chic gowns at the Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes reintroduced us to classic glamour. The Grammys furthered the allure of vintage charm. And the Oscars brought it home and solidified that the Old Hollywood aesthetic is here to stay.

It’s safe to say that 2025’s fashion trends will embrace elegance and classic beauty. Though we may not be walking the red carpet daily, the sophisticated nature of old Hollywood fashion can be implemented for the everyday look. Classic glamour is all about embracing and enhancing what you have and getting in touch with your inner femininity. Whether that means darkening a birthmark on your cheek or adding a sequin number to your wardrobe, this aesthetic is totally attainable, and we should expect to see a lot more of it on the red carpet throughout the year.