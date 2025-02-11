The Best Bollywood Rom-coms For Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rutgers chapter.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what’s a better way to get in the mood than with a romantic comedy? While movies such as “10 Things I Hate About You,” “How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” and The Proposal are classics, I want to introduce you to something (dare I say) even better: Bollywood rom-coms. With their charming storylines, witty dialogue, and heartwarming endings, these are my favorite Bollywood movies that I think every romance lover should watch. And don’t worry, all of these are available on Netflix or Amazon Prime with English subtitles!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Translation: This Youth is Crazy) – 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the story of Naina, a nerdy medical student who decides on a whim to attend a trip to the mountains with her old classmates. Her life is changed on that trip, where she falls in love with a man whose dream is to travel the world, unattached and free. Click here for the trailer!

Salaam Namaste (Translation: Hello/Greetings) – 2005

After overcoming their initial animosity towards each other, Nick and Ambar realize there is a spark between them; however, their schedules as head chef and medical student make it impossible to see each other. Their solution? Live together. But soon, they learn that it only takes one revelation for everything to come crumbling down. Click here for the trailer!

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (Translation: My Brother’s Bride) – 2011

Kush would do anything for his London-based brother Luv, including picking the girl for him to marry! After breaking up with his long-time girlfriend, Luv decides he wants to marry a girl from his own country, and his younger brother has to be the one to choose. Kush finds the perfect girl – until he falls in love with her himself. Click here for the trailer!

Jab We Met (Translation: When We Met) – 2007

While this movie is not on either Netflix or Prime, it’s so good I had to include it in this list. (It’s on Tubi, so you can still watch it free with subtitles!) Jab We Met revolves around Aditya, a cold businessman who’s nearly lost his will to live. He meets free-spirited Geet on a train and finds himself suddenly pulled into her crazy, but exciting life.

Click here for the trailer!

Hum Tum (Translation: Me and You) – 2004

Karan is a charismatic artist and womanizer who details the “battle of men vs. women” in his cartoon characters. When he meets Rhea, they get off on the wrong foot, and Rhea hopes never to see him again. However, they continue to meet several times throughout the years, and their bickering slowly forms into love. Click here for the trailer!

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (Translation: A Match Made in Heaven) – 2008

Free-spirited Taani’s world is crushed when her fiance passes away in an accident on the day of her wedding. Unable to bear her being alone, her dying father asks his previous student, Surinder, to marry her. Suri had fallen for her the moment he saw her, but Taani’s broken heart is unable to love anymore. To ease her sadness and win her love, he transforms himself into Raj, a fun and easy-going man the complete opposite of himself. Click here for the trailer!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (Translation: Rocky and Rani’s Love Story) – 2023

Despite being polar opposites, Rocky and Rani meet each other and fall in love. When they decide to get married, things get complicated when their families could not be more different from each other. To try and gain their families’ acceptance, they each decide to live in the other’s home for three months. Click here for the trailer!

Student of the Year – 2012

When Abhi first joins St. Teresa’s high school, he finds himself in a rivalry with popular trust-fund kid Rohan, but they soon become best friends. However, their friendship becomes rocky when Abhi falls for Rohan’s girlfriend Shanaya in the midst of competing in a rigorous school competition. Click here for the trailer!

Dil Dhadakne Do (Translation: Let the Heart Beat) – 2015

Dil Dhadakne Do is about a wealthy couple whose relationship is secretly deteriorating that invites their family and friends to a cruise vacation for their 30th anniversary. During the cruise, their son and daughter must deal with family interference in their relationships. You can find the trailer with English subtitles on Prime!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Translation: Something Happens) – 1998