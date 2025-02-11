Taiwan 7/11: Asia’s Hidden Gem

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The Best Childhood Taiwanese Convenience Store Snacks

Growing up as a first-generation American, it was often difficult to watch as my peers were able to travel to their grandma’s house in only a 10-minute car ride or, invite their aunts, uncles, and cousins over for dinner. Every member of my family (apart from my mom and my brother) currently lives nearly 8,000 miles away from my New Jersey home. For over ten years, I have returned home to Taiwan every summer for Chinese school and to visit my family. Over the years, I have curated an unbeatable list of the most delicious snacks.

1) 柠檬茶 (Lemon Tea)

In some Asian countries like Japan, Korea, China, etc., the “convenience store” culture is drastically different from the greasy and cheap fast-food American scene. Taiwan has perfected its 7/11 to be restaurant-quality with good customer service, and a clean and crisp atmosphere, while simultaneously delivering the titular efficiency of a typical convenience store. From instant ramen to computer video games, Taiwan 7/11 exists as a different world. I recommend watching StrictlyDumpling’s YouTube video for a quick familiarization with the excitement.

This specific box of lemon tea was my childhood favorite go-to. I find American drinks to be overly sweet, often leaving me with a headache from the excess sugar. However, this specific box of lemon tea satisfies my sweet-tooth craving, and while it may also have a lot of sugar, the source of the sweetness doesn’t leave me with burdening physiological symptoms after consumption. It tastes like everything bright, sweet, and refreshing without being too much.

2) WeiLihMen Instant Ramen

In Taiwan, I feel like a kid in a candy store when I see the instant ramen aisle. In this world, Maruchan does not exist and every single option has a restaurant-quality, indescribably delicious meal. WeiLihMen Instant Ramen specifically has been my favorite brand of instant noodles for over ten years. Thankfully, they sell the packet version at a plethora of American Chinese supermarkets or H-Mart, but Taiwan offers my favorite bowl version. There is some controversy over health concerns associated with instant ramen in bowls due to the plastic coating stripping into the heated noodles, but in my opinion, if it was really that bad for you, it wouldn’t taste so good! These are dry noodles, which means you’re supposed to pour out the water after you cook them so there’s no soup. This dish includes a soybean paste to be added after steaming the noodles, which gives a meaty, umami flavor that satisfies any savory cravings.

3) 包子 (steamed meat bun)

包子 (baozi) is a type of large dumpling with a fluffy, pillowy dough with steamed meat and vegetables inside. This type of pork bun is a street-food delicacy. Many Taiwanese citizens often partake in this option for a quick breakfast on the go, or a yummy, filling, savory snack. I was amazed that they were available at the convenience store, but when I was talking to the store operator, he said they get them shipped fresh every day! These buns taste like everything warm and homey, for less than $1!

4) Kimchi and pork floss rice ball

These are also amazing breakfast/snack alternatives to the bao buns: a crunchy seaweed outside, soft rice surrounding a savory blend of either fish, pork, kimchi, or all three! My favorite is the kimchi and pork blend. There is a story in every bite; it is so simple yet so delicious.

5) Mango Fruit Jelly

The unique snack options in this country are endless– if you’re brave enough! There are some daunting options like lobster-flavored lays, sushi-flavored chips, etc. However, my favorite sweet convenience store snack is mango fruit jelly. It’s not like the jelly you combine with peanut butter for a PB&J, but a more intense mango presence with the consistency of bubble tea tapioca. It’s chewy and fun to eat, full of flavor, and I definitely recommend it in addition to all the savory options I’ve listed!

All in all, the choices in this store are endless. Taiwan takes great pride in its restaurant-quality convenience stores, so it is not uncommon to see 7/11s with dine-in seats, and stations to cook your food right then and there. It is such a homey, respectable atmosphere to unwind and enjoy a quick meal or snack. In over a decade of my voyages home, I have never tried a drink, snack, or meal I was truly disgusted with or turned off by. The Taiwanese noticeably care more deeply about what they put into their bodies than Americans, yet don’t sacrifice any flavor. Every option in this store has been tried, perfected, and true to satisfy human taste buds, and I honestly would put my life on that fact.